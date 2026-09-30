Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Highlights 4.6% Drop In Crime Count

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number of crimes in Azerbaijan decreased by approximately 4.6% in 2025 compared to 2024, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, said in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and REAL TV.

"A decrease of approximately 4.6% in the number of crimes was observed in 2025 compared to 2024. If we compare the first half of 2026 with the first half of 2025, we see a significant decline there as well," he noted.

According to the Prosecutor General, the state and dynamics of crime are being monitored by law enforcement agencies. At the same time, however, certain changes have recently occurred regarding the nature and types of crimes being committed.

"As a result of processes unfolding in society, the incidence of certain types of crime is rising slightly, and new forms of crime are emerging. These trends are observed not only in Azerbaijan but worldwide, and we are keeping a constant watch on the situation," Aliyev added.

The Prosecutor General said that illicit drug trafficking is a widespread crime of concern to Azerbaijani society. According to him, figures for 2026 show a degree of stabilization and even a trend toward a slight decline compared to 2025.

"However, this mustn't lead to any complacency," he emphasized.

Aliyev pointed out that the primary danger lies in the transnational nature of the problem. He stated that illicit drug trafficking is not a challenge faced by Azerbaijan alone, and that joining forces, particularly with countries in the region, is essential to combat it effectively.

"The cross-border nature of illicit drug trafficking, the buying and selling of drugs via the internet using new information technologies, as you noted, and the spread of new, synthetically produced varieties of dangerous narcotic substances pose a threat to the health of our youth. In this regard, we face numerous tasks," the Prosecutor General said.

He noted that law enforcement agencies have carried out extensive work in this area. Aliyev emphasized the critical importance of the operations conducted by internal affairs bodies, the State Customs Committee, and the State Border Service, given that narcotics are trafficked across borders into the country. The Prosecutor General identified the fight against illicit drug trafficking as one of the most important tasks ahead.

Responding to a question regarding cooperation with neighboring states, Kamran Aliyev stated that work in this area is proceeding effectively. According to him, issues related to the illicit drug trade and strategies to combat it are being discussed both among regional countries and at the international level.

"Our cooperation is effective. These issues and the ways to combat them are discussed both among regional countries and internationally. However, in terms of practical cooperation, ties with the region and neighboring countries naturally hold greater significance. I must say openly that every country is quite willing to cooperate in this field," the Prosecutor General added.