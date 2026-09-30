Excellent Brain Partners With Scholas Occurrentes To Bring ADHD Neurofeedback Training To Schools And Universities Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration agreement extends Excellent Brain's neurofeedback attention-training platform to Scholas's global network of 500,000 schools and universities across 70 countries, reaching an estimated 2.5 million young people

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellent Brain Ltd., an Israeli developer of neurofeedback-based brain-training technology designed to support attention and focus in individuals with ADHD, today announced a collaboration agreement with Scholas Occurrentes, the global educational movement founded by Pope Francis in 2013. Under the agreement, Excellent Brain's Neurofeedback for ADHD platform will be introduced across Scholas's international network, giving educators, families, and youth-serving institutions in dozens of countries access to a structured, technology-based approach to attention training.







Scholas Occurrentes

Scholas Occurrentes connects more than 500,000 schools and universities in 70 countries and has reached 2.5 million young people through initiatives that bring together education, technology, art, and dialogue. The collaboration with Excellent Brain forms part of Scholas's broader effort to equip its global network with practical tools that support student wellbeing and learning readiness.

The agreement will see Excellent Brain's neurofeedback training programs piloted and rolled out through Scholas-affiliated schools, universities, and community partners, with an initial focus on regions where access to attention-support resources for children and young adults is limited.

“Scholas reaches millions of young people in communities where access to attention-training tools is often limited or non-existent. This collaboration lets us bring neurofeedback training out of the clinic and into the hands of educators and families who need it most, at global scale. It's exactly the kind of reach we set out to build Excellent Brain for.”

- Ofer Lidsky, Founder & CEO, Excellent Brain

"This collaboration agreement with Excellent Brain will allow us to sustain the operations of the Scholas Chairs action-research groups through out the current academic year - particularly the group focused on the emotional health of children and young people,"

- Daniel Stigliano, Global Head, Scholas Chairs Network

Implementation will begin with pilot programs at select Scholas-affiliated institutions, informed by Excellent Brain's existing clinic and distributor network across Europe, the UK, the US, and Asia. The two organizations plan to jointly evaluate outcomes from early pilots before expanding availability across additional regions in the Scholas network.

About Excellent Brain

Founded in 2015 and based in Israel, Excellent Brain Ltd. develops neurofeedback-based brain-training technology designed to support attention and focus. Its Trainer Kit, is used by clinics, schools, and practitioners across multiple countries. Excellent Brain is led by Founder & CEO Ofer Lidsky. Learn more at .

About Scholas Occurrentes

Scholas Occurrentes is a global educational movement launched by Pope Francis in 2013. Present in 70 countries, it connects more than 500,000 schools and universities and has reached 2.5 million young people through programs that bring together education, technology, art, sport, and dialogue. In September 2026, Scholas will convene its 11th International Scholas Chairs Congress in Bali, Indonesia exploring artificial intelligence, ethics, and the future of higher education.

Media Contacts

Scholas Occurrentes: Daniel Stigliano, ... | scholasoccurrentes.org







Neurofeedback for ADHD

Press Inquiries

Ofer Lidsky

ofer [at] excellent-brain.com

