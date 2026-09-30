Ireland Facing Sharp Rise In Funeral Demand As Population Ages, New Report Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual deaths could rise by as much as 75% over the coming decades, while four in five Irish adults have not made or shared funeral arrangements

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ireland is facing a significant long-term increase in demand for funeral and bereavement services as the population ages, according to a new analysis of official Irish data published by Private Cremation.







Mickey Doyle, Private Cremation

The Irish Funeral Industry Report 2026 brings together the latest available data from the Central Statistics Office, Eurostat, the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and other national sources to examine the size of Ireland's funeral sector, changing mortality levels and how prepared Irish families are for end-of-life arrangements.

Among the report's key findings:



35,587 deaths were registered in Ireland in 2025, an increase of 18.8% compared with 2015.

83.3% of registered deaths in 2025 were among people aged 65 and over.

Ireland had 861,100 people aged 65 and over in April 2025, representing 15.8% of the population.

Every CSO population scenario projects more than one million people aged 65 and over by 2030.

Average annual deaths could reach between 61,500 and 64,600 by 2052–2057, depending on demographic trends.

80% of adults surveyed in separate 2025 research had not made or shared funeral arrangements. 66% had not written a will.

Annual Deaths Could Rise by Up to 75%

One of the most significant findings is the projected increase in the number of deaths occurring in Ireland over the coming decades.

CSO projections estimate average annual deaths of between 61,500 and 64,600 during the period 2052–2057.

Compared with the projected averages for 2022–2027, this represents an increase of between 66.7% and 74.6%, depending on the population scenario.

The figures are projections rather than exact forecasts, but every scenario points in the same direction – substantially more families are likely to require funeral and bereavement services each year as Ireland's population grows older.

Ireland's ageing population is already clearly visible in current mortality figures. Of the 35,587 deaths registered during 2025, 29,645 involved people aged 65 or older.

The number of people aged 65 and over has also increased considerably, rising from approximately 629,900 in 2016 to more than 861,000 in 2025.

Most Irish Adults Have Not Discussed Funeral Arrangements

Despite the expected increase in demand, research suggests that many families remain unprepared for the practical decisions that follow a death.

A 2025 Royal London Ireland survey of 1,000 adults found that 80% had not made or shared funeral arrangements, while 66% had not written a will.

Only 20% said they had discussed their funeral arrangements or made arrangements in advance.

The report highlights the distinction between making funeral wishes known, writing a will and creating an advance healthcare directive, noting that each serves a different purpose.

Private Cremation says even basic conversations about funeral wishes can help reduce uncertainty for families.

Mickey Doyle at Private Cremation said:

“Many people understandably do not want to think about their own funeral, but the data shows how often families are left making important decisions at a very difficult time without knowing what their loved one would have wanted.

“Planning ahead does not necessarily mean purchasing a funeral plan or making every decision years in advance. Even having a conversation with your family and recording some basic wishes can make things much easier when the time comes.”

“It's fundamental to our own existence to plan your funeral, while relieving emotional and financial stress for loved ones.”

Ireland's Funeral Sector Worth More Than €171 Million

The report also examines the economic scale of Ireland's funeral industry.

According to the latest available Eurostat figures, Ireland had 496 enterprises operating principally in funeral and related activities in 2023.

The sector employed 1,295 people and generated approximately €171.34 million in net turnover, with €81.48 million in value added.

The figures point to a fragmented sector made up largely of smaller funeral service providers operating throughout the country.

Separate CSO data also shows the range of circumstances in which funeral arrangements begin.

Of the 35,649 deaths that occurred in Ireland during 2023:



41.7% occurred in general or orthopaedic hospitals

24.5% occurred at home

17.1% occurred in nursing homes 8.4% occurred in hospices

Where somebody dies can affect the initial administrative process, including certification, transfer arrangements and whether a coroner becomes involved.

More Than 350,000 People Could Be Newly Bereaved Each Year

The impact of rising mortality extends well beyond those directly responsible for arranging funerals.

The Irish Hospice Foundation's Dying, Death and Bereavement in Ireland 2026 report estimates that each death can significantly affect up to ten adults and children.

On that basis, more than 350,000 people may be newly bereaved in Ireland each year, equivalent to approximately 6% of the population.

Private Cremation says this underlines the importance of clear information and straightforward funeral planning processes.

Mickey added:

“The number of deaths does not fully capture the scale of bereavement. Every death affects a much wider group of family members, friends and communities.

“As Ireland's population ages, the funeral sector will increasingly need to focus not only on capacity, but also on making arrangements easier to understand, providing transparent information on costs and helping families navigate the practical steps following a death.”

About the Irish Funeral Industry Report 2026

The Irish Funeral Industry Report 2026 was produced by Private Cremation using the latest available information from sources including the Central Statistics Office, Eurostat, the Department of Justice, the Department of Health, Royal London Ireland, the Irish Hospice Foundation and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The report examines the size of Ireland's funeral sector, current death registrations, demographic change, projected mortality, place of death, coronial workload and funeral planning behaviour.

The full report is available at: blog/industry-report-irish-funerals

About Private Cremation

Private Cremation are direct cremation specialists committed to offering low-cost, compassionate and professional cremation services throughout Ireland.

Press Inquiries

Mickey Doyle

info [at] privatecremation.ie



Private Cremation

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