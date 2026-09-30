BAG Ventures Closes Inaugural Fund I On The Strength Of 150+ Operators Supporting Enterprise AI Founders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Google and CapitalG Entrepreneurs-in-Residence Debut Firm, Focused on Accelerating Founder Trajectory

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAG Ventures, an early-stage venture firm that partners with enterprise AI founders from first check through growth, today announced the final close of its $11.3 million inaugural Fund I.

The fund is backed by 150 LPs (85% senior leaders and over 25% technical experts in AI, engineering, and security) from titans such as Google, Snowflake, General Motors, Vanguard, Amazon, and NVIDIA. The fund also leverages the BAG Collective, a community of 450+ tech operators investing together since 2021, and an advisory board of industry leaders across AI, enterprise tech, and private equity, including Darian Shirazi (Gradient), David Krane (GV), Laela Sturdy (CapitalG), and Robin Washington (Salesforce).

"Our network isn't a talking point; it's the product," said Jackson Georges Jr., Managing Partner. "Our LPs and advisors are technology leaders who have spent careers solving the exact problems our portfolio companies are tackling. We're able to bring customer introductions and institutional access that typically takes founders years to build on their own."

BAG Ventures was co-founded by Bonita C. Stewart and Jackson Georges Jr., who developed the firm's thesis while serving as Entrepreneurs in Residence at Google and CapitalG. Stewart spent 18 years at Google as VP of Global Partnerships and served as Board Partner at Gradient. Georges served as a Partner at CapitalG leading portfolio growth, following roles at Google across Large Customer Sales and HR. Together they bring a direct line of sight across the full founder trajectory from pre-seed through growth, and a shared conviction about what separates the companies that scale from the ones that stall.

“Winning in enterprise AI isn't just about building superior technology, it's about building for the humans on the other side of it," said Bonita C. Stewart, Managing Partner. "We back founders who understand that technology only delivers when it empowers the people it's meant to serve."

Portfolio Momentum

BAG Ventures Fund I has made ten investments across enterprise AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, vertical applications, and agentic workflows. A selection of portfolio companies:

Nomadic - the agentic reasoning platform that turns autonomous vehicle and robot footage into structured, searchable datasets. Founded by Mustafa Bal and Varun Krishnan, Harvard computer science graduates and first-prize winners at NVIDIA GTC. Customers include Mitsubishi Electric, NATIX Network, Zendar and Michigan Tech. Nomadic recently closed an $8.4M seed round at a $50M valuation, led by TQ Ventures with participation from Pear VC and Jeff Dean.

SXD - an AI software platform that eliminates material waste in industries like fashion and automotive without changing factory processes. Founded by Shelly Xu, winner of Harvard's New Venture Competition. Partners include Indonesia's Busana Group and the H&M Foundation. SXD recently closed an oversubscribed $4.5M pre-seed led by Initialized Capital.

BizTrip - the AI travel agent that books a complete business trip in one sentence. Built by the founders of Yapta and Google Brain and co-founded by Andrew Ng. Won the Global Startup Pitch at Phocuswright Europe, first place at GBTA Silicon Valley, and a spot on PhocusWire's Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2026. Co-investors include RRE Ventures and AI Fund.

“BAG VC has been a wonderful investor in Nomadic AI. From connecting us with key individuals in our targeted fields to giving us the limelight at various high-impact stages to going deep in our go-to-market motion, we wouldn't have been able to get to where we are without BAG VC's help.” – Mustafa Bal, CEO and Co-Founder, Nomadic.

About BAG Ventures

BAG Ventures is a pre-seed and seed stage venture firm investing in B2B software companies building AI systems that deliver outcomes, trust, and scale for the enterprise. Co-founded by Bonita C. Stewart and Jackson Georges Jr., the firm combines operator experience, engineer-led technical diligence, and a network of 150+ senior technology leaders to back founders with the strategic resilience to win.

For more information, visit bagvc.com.

Press Inquiries

Media Contact:

Press [at] BAGvc.com

