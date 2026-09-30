60% Of Employers Say AI Has Made Real Skills Harder To Evaluate, WGU Workforce Decoded Report Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second annual survey of 3,100+ U.S. hiring professionals finds AI is changing how employers evaluate skills, credentials and experience

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University (WGU) today released its second annual Workforce Decoded Report, revealing how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way employers evaluate candidates- and creating an opportunity to strengthen how people demonstrate what they know and can do.

The national survey of 3,128 U.S. hiring professionals found 60% say AI is making it harder to evaluate candidates' real skills. Nearly one in five cite difficulty confirming whether they are interviewing a human rather than AI as a top challenge, while the share of employers saying they are still figuring out how to evaluate AI skills effectively doubled from 16% in 2025 to 32% in 2026.

“AI is changing more than work; it is changing how employers identify and evaluate talent. When employers cannot trust the signals in front of them, opportunity narrows - especially for people trying to get their first foothold in the workforce," said Scott Pulsipher, president of WGU. "Higher education and employers have to build a better proof system: credentials that carry meaning, assessments that verify what a person can do, and real-world experiences that show how they think, adapt and use AI responsibly."



The 2026 Workforce Decoded Report findings build on WGU's inaugural 2025 research and point to an evolving definition of workforce readiness - one that combines trusted credentials, demonstrated skills and practical experience.

The findings also challenge the idea that employers are choosing between degrees and skills:



Skills verification and entry-level hiring are closely linked. Among employers who say AI has made skills harder to evaluate, 54% report that AI has reduced entry-level hiring at their organization, compared with 20% among employers who do not report greater evaluation difficulty. The findings point to an opportunity for stronger skills verification to help employers recognize potential and confidently hire people earlier in their careers.

Degrees and certificates are gaining value. 73% of employers consider college degrees important, up from 68% in 2025, while 91% view certificates as valuable indicators of skills, up from 86%. At the same time, 42% plan to increase their focus on skills over degrees, suggesting employers increasingly want multiple signals of readiness rather than a choice between credentials and skills.

Employers are looking to build talent, not just buy it. 42% expect to close skills gaps primarily by upskilling existing employees, nearly twice the 22% of respondents who plan to rely primarily on new hires. 59% fund leadership development, 53% invest in apprenticeships, internships or work-based learning, and 39% support tuition assistance, degrees or professional credentials. Critical thinking is the most frequently cited skills gap, followed by effective use of AI tools and verbal communication. Practical experience can help workers stand out. 38% of employers say internships, apprenticeships or project-based work are the most effective way for recent graduates to move from education into employment. When asked what workers concerned about AI should do, 38% recommend learning to work alongside AI and 31% say to strengthen uniquely human skills.

Together, the findings suggest AI is not diminishing the importance of education, skills or experience. Instead, it is increasing the value of credible, verifiable evidence of what people can do - and creating an opportunity for employers, educators and workers to develop stronger connections between learning and workforce opportunity.

About the Workforce Decoded Report

The 2026 WGU Workforce Decoded Report is the second annual national survey examining employers' perspectives on workforce development, hiring practices and emerging talent needs. Centiment conducted the survey on behalf of WGU between June 24 and July 7, 2026, among 3,128 U.S.-based respondents directly involved in hiring. Year-over-year comparisons use comparable questions from WGU's 2025 survey of 3,147 hiring professionals.

About WGU

WGU's mission is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. That mission drives lasting impact for individuals and communities while strengthening the talent economy of tomorrow.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, the nonprofit was founded on the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not-and that education is a powerful catalyst for upward mobility and workforce resilience. Purpose-built as a tech-enabled, competency-based university, WGU expands access to affordable, high-quality education through workforce-aligned programs and pathways that deliver value for students, particularly those not well served by traditional higher education.

By continually reimagining how education is designed, delivered, and accessed, WGU connects talent to opportunity and advances economic mobility for individuals and families. This model prepares learners for in-demand roles and supports a workforce equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. Learn more at wgu.edu.

CONTACT: Sam Kennedy Western Governors University 3854284307...