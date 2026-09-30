Cambrilearn's Website Wins Silver At The 21St Annual W3 Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The accredited online school joins a 2026 winners list that includes Bank of America, Cisco, Pfizer and Duke University.

London, LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CambriLearn, the accredited online school for students aged 4 to 19, has won a Silver award at the 21st Annual w3 Awards for its website, cambrilearn.com. The site was recognised in the Schools & Universities category for general websites. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) announced the winners in New York on 30 September.







CambriLearn Online School

Now in its 21st year, the w3 Awards receives thousands of entries from agencies, in-house teams and designers around the world. Entries are reviewed by AIVA, whose members come from organisations including Google, Netflix, Microsoft, The Walt Disney Company, the Smithsonian and Stanford University. Other winners this season include BBC StoryWorks, Royal Caribbean Group, the J. Paul Getty Trust and the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Each entry is judged on its own merit against a standard set by AIVA. Several jurors score it out of ten for creative, technical and strategic achievement. An average between 7 and 8.9 earns Silver.

Families considering CambriLearn cannot visit a building before they enrol, so they judge the school on its website.

The homepage sets out the six accredited pathways side by side, each with the qualification it leads to. The fees page shows a full year's costs in five currencies before a family speaks to anyone. A free Report Translator turns school report comments into plain English for any parent, whatever school their child attends.

"Nobody tours our school before they join it, so the website has to do that job," said Yoav Tchelet, Head of Marketing at CambriLearn. "A parent in Dubai or London is deciding from the page whether we are a real school, with real teachers and a published timetable. We built the site to answer that question honestly, and having AIVA's jurors score it this highly tells us it does."

"The credit belongs to the team who built the site, and to the teachers and students whose work it shows," he added. "We put the proof on the page, from accreditation to independent reviews, so families can check what we say for themselves."

Families can compare the six pathways at cambrilearn.com and book a free consultation at cambrilearn.com/online-school-consultation.

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is an accredited online private school teaching students aged 4 to 19 in more than 100 countries. It offers six curriculum pathways: the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, US K-12, CAPS, KABV and IEB. Students sit external examinations at approved centres worldwide, and their qualifications are recognised by universities internationally. CambriLearn is ACCREDITED by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, REGISTERED with SACAI and IEB, and NCAA APPROVED. Learn more at cambrilearn.com

Press Inquiries

CambriLearn Marketing

marketing [at] cambrilearn.info

