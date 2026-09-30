Grand Lake Attraction Set For Auction Oct 30

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live/Online Auction for Picture in Scripture Event Center

Eucha, OK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A long-time entertainment venue on the south end of Grand Lake O' the Cherokees will sell during a live on-site and online auction Friday, Oct. 30th at 12pm. The former Picture in Scripture performance theater is being auctioned by Williams & Williams Real Estate Auction, in conjunction with Coldwell Banker Select.

“This 45.9 ac facility is a nice little gem in the Grand Lake community,” said Danae Hill, SVP of Sales for Williams & Williams.“The sellers are wanting to retire and move closer to their family so they are very committed to sell” she said.

The property includes a very nice 3,400+/- sf residence built as a“barndominium,” a large loafing shed, 3,200+/- activity barn, 5,624+/- pavilion, a 1,000-seat amphitheater and three ponds. The property is cross fenced for livestock and one of the ponds is stocked with wide mouth bass.

There is a mile of hiking, riding, and ATV trails in beautiful, wooded areas, and close access to marinas, boat ramps and fishing spots. This facility would be perfect for camps, recreational activities, horse riding, and RV park.

The property will be open for public inspection from 2-4pm Saturday, October 17 and Sunday October 25th. Bidders may also request a private showing by calling 800.801.8003.

Personal property will be sold following the real estate. Call to request a catalog. Photos, terms of sale and online bidding registration are located at

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Grand Lake Oklahoma Event Facility

CONTACT: Cindy Dees...