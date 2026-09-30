XTIA INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds XTI Aerospace, Inc. Investors Of October 27, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Class Action

XTI AEROSPACE (NASDAQ: XTIA) INVESTORS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against XTI Aerospace, Inc. on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace securities during the Class Period.

Company: XTI Aerospace, Inc.

Ticker: NASDAQ: XTIA

Class Period: April 15, 2026 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

WHAT SHOULD XTI AEROSPACE INVESTORS DO?

To join the XTI Aerospace class action, visit:

You may also contact Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or by email at ...

A securities class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 27, 2026.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

WHAT DOES THE XTI AEROSPACE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION ALLEGE?

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants allegedly made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information concerning certain activities by senior executives, Board review of those activities, XTI Aerospace's disclosure controls and procedures, and the company's ability to timely file its earnings reports.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

When the alleged true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that XTI Aerospace investors suffered damages.

HOW CAN XTI AEROSPACE (XTIA) INVESTORS JOIN THE CLASS ACTION?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) securities between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026 may obtain information about the lawsuit at:

Investors may also contact:

There is no cost or obligation to inquire about the case. Representation is through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT IS THE OCTOBER 27, 2026 LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE?

October 27, 2026 is the deadline for eligible XTI Aerospace investors to ask the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff.

WHY ROSEN LAW?

Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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