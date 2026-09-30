Anguilla Tourism Director Welcomes TAA Expansion In St. Kitts

Anguilla Director of Tourism Jameel Rochester

Rochester says practical advances can help tackle the Caribbean's wider airlift challenge

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla Director of Tourism Jameel Rochester has congratulated Trans Anguilla Airways (TAA) on its decision to establish a dedicated office and locally based team at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts, describing the investment as a meaningful step toward stronger regional connectivity.The new office, which officially opens today, will deepen the Anguillian-owned and -operated airline's presence in St. Kitts and Nevis, enhance customer support, and allow TAA to work more closely with tourism, airport and travel trade partners in the Federation.“TAA's expanded presence represents much more than the opening of an airport office,” said Rochester.“It demonstrates confidence in the market, a commitment to passengers and a long-term investment in moving people more effectively among our Caribbean destinations. On behalf of the Anguilla Tourist Board, I congratulate the TAA team on this important milestone.”“St. Kitts is more than another destination within our network,” said Vernol Gumbs, managing director of Trans Anguilla Airways.“We have longstanding ties to the Federation and consider it a second home to TAA. Establishing our own office and local team reflects our long-term commitment to the market and will enable us to provide passengers with direct, hands-on support while working more closely with our tourism and travel partners.”Rochester, who represents Anguilla on the Caribbean Tourism Organization's Airlift Committee, said dependable and affordable regional transportation is essential to the Caribbean's tourism competitiveness and economic development.“The regional air connectivity challenge will not be solved overnight or by one airline, one route or one agreement,” he said.“It will take sustained cooperation and a series of practical advances. We should recognize the value of each step forward - a new office, additional service, increased capacity or easier booking - because together they move us closer to a better-connected Caribbean.”Through its scheduled and charter operations, TAA connects Anguilla with neighboring destinations including Antigua, Nevis, St. Barths, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts, St. Maarten and Tortola. TAA's regional network also complements international air service to Anguilla, offering travelers additional options to connect with services operated by carriers including American Airlines and BermudAir, subject to schedules and individual booking requirements.TAA's recent availability through a global distribution system (GDS) has also increased its international visibility, making its services more accessible to travel advisors, tour operators and travelers.TAA is also advancing plans to introduce the Beechcraft King Air C90 to its fleet with preparatory training and regulatory certification processes underway. The additional aircraft type is expected to strengthen the airline's operational flexibility and support the continued development of its regional services.“For small island destinations, every dependable connection matters,” said Rochester.“Regional airlift supports visitor arrivals and spending, commerce, family connections, and multi-destination travel. Our aviation partners are making an increasingly important contribution to both Anguilla's accessibility and wider Caribbean connectivity.”The TAA expansion forms part of a broader strengthening of Anguilla's air access. American Airlines continues its Miami–Anguilla service, while BermudAir is resuming and expanding winter service from the United States and Canada, including new service from Toronto and Tampa/St. Petersburg, along with service from Boston, Newark and Baltimore-Washington. Together, these developments provide travelers with greater regional and international access to Anguilla.Trans Anguilla Airways will officially open its new St. Kitts office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Sept. 30, 2026 at 3 p.m. at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

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Anguilla tourism director welcomes TAA expansion in St. Kitts News Provided By Marketplace Excellence September 30, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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