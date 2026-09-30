Quantum Rise Launches QR/Oncalltm, A World-Class Always-On Resource For Executives Who Lead AI

Always-on support from AI experts who have done it before

Monthly membership pairs middle market AI leaders with a named Quantum Rise operator and specialists. First cohort closes at the end of October.

- Alex Kelleher, CEO of Quantum RiseCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Rise today launched QR/OnCallTM, a monthly membership for the executives who own AI at middle market companies and too often have to make critical decisions alone. Members get a dedicated operator and a bench of AI, data, and engineering experts to pressure-test decisions while keeping ownership of the work. In this moment of accelerating change, making the right decisions depends on having expert input at the critical moments. Without support, the wrong decisions can turn into expensive rework, budgets and plans that can't be defended to leadership, and missing a window for grow.The executives who lead AI now carry an unusually wide remit, with strategy, data, delivery and adoption often resting on one person. New models arrive every week, so an early architecture choice can turn into expensive rework, and leadership teams judge AI returns across quarters rather than individual projects, so a stalled pilot can cost the next budget. QR/OnCallTM gives those leaders a standing bench of experienced advisers, without the cost or commitment of a full consulting engagement.“The people leading AI inside mid-sized companies are making calls every week that used to go to a committee,” said Alex Kelleher, CEO of Quantum Rise.“QR/OnCallTM puts our bench on their side of the table. Our members keep ownership of their initiatives while accessing people who have made these decisions before and just at the moments when they need them.”Each membership starts with a named Quantum Rise operator, backed by specialists from strategy to engineering who join as the work requires. QR/OnCallTM is offered in three tiers: Essentials, with 16 expert hours a month for key decisions; Plus, with 32 hours for ongoing program support; and Premier, with 64 hours for leaders running multiple initiatives. All members receive a firm-wide AI Capacity Assessment with a roadmap they can take to their leadership team, a recurring Frontier Briefing on the newest advancements and their implications, and a quarterly assurance review covering what changed, stopped or was de-risked across their AI spend. Plus and Premier add live training workshops, delivered on top of expert hours, and every member join Quantum Rise AI community, with peers and experts.QR/OnCallTM builds on QR/OSTM, the AI operating system methodology that Quantum Rise introduced in May 2026, which together maximize the efficiency and efficacy of the work we do for Clients.When a member needs to accelerate a project from advice to a build, Plus and Premier members receive an extended delivery discount of 10% and 15%, respectively, on Quantum Rise builds and forward-deployed engineer rates.Clients who have worked with the Quantum Rise team point to its breadth and independence.“Unbiased advice that was critical to where we are today,” said an AI transformation leader at a professional services firm and Quantum Rise client.“The market is noisy, and Quantum Rise's team has real experience across different technologies and solutions, helping us with every build vs buy decision.”Quantum Rise is a partner of Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft, AWS, Databricks and Snowflake, and has worked with hundreds of clients for the past five years to keep them at the frontier of AI.The first QR/OnCallTM cohort closes at the end of October 2026, and spots are limited. Executives can learn more and request a call at quantumrise or by emailing....###About Quantum RiseQuantum Rise is a new kind of AI consulting and product firm that combines decades of AI, data, and automation expertise to help organizations design and implement transformative AI solutions. With a global team of 100+ serving clients in North America, Europe, and South America, Quantum Rise works across sectors, including healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and services, and private equity-backed portfolios to deliver AI that works for you. Quantum Rise is backed by Erie Street Growth Partners. Learn more at quantumrise.Media contactMarcelo PradoQuantum Rise...Visit us on social media: LinkedIn

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Quantum Rise launches QR/OnCallTM, a world-class always-on resource for executives who lead AI News Provided By Quantum Rise September 30, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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