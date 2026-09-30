Technomic 2026 Study Uncovers Critical Shifts In Lodging Foodservice Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As industry challenges intensify, lodging operators turn to enhanced food and beverage programs to maintain competitive edge and offset rising operational costs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Technomic's 2026 Lodging Multi Client Study uncovers challenges and trends within this evolving space, providing a deep dive into consumer behaviors and how operators are combating industry pressures, such as labor, rising costs and increased competition from other segments, including third-party delivery services and vacation rental platforms. To battle these headwinds and address consumers' demands for both quick, convenient dining options and unique dining experiences, lodging operators are balancing investments in both tech-enabled, low-labor micromarkets with flexible operating hours, alongside traditional service areas, like full-service restaurants, to offer more variety, a memorable service quality and improvements to breakfast options."Quality of service and food, as well as price and value are top priorities, regardless of the type of traveler,” said Donna Hood Crecca, senior principal at Technomic.“With foodservice playing such a key role in consumers' where-to-stay decision, thoughtful menu innovation and smart product choices are key for not only driving growth but differentiating from competing operations.”Additional key findings from the report:- Operators report that third-party food and beverage (59%) and other online rental platforms (53%) are negatively impacting their foodservice business- Forty-one percent (41%) of operators say they increased their level of investment in full-service restaurants to improve guest satisfaction scores- Thirty-nine percent (39%) of leisure travelers and 35% of business travelers say complimentary breakfast is extremely important in the where-to-stay decision- Bar offerings remain very important at lodging, with 74% of operators stating they view alcohol as a strategic driver of visits, sales and profitabilityThe comprehensive study helps those within the lodging space capitalize on emerging opportunities by providing actionable market insights based on extensive industry research and expertise. Research taps into insights from across property tiers, including luxury, upscale, midscale and economy, with an examination of all services areas, from full-service and limited service restaurants to micromarkets and room service. Operators, suppliers and distributors can use this research to identify growth opportunities, develop targeted product solutions and optimize operational strategies within this evolving segment.Read more about Technomic's 2026 Lodging Multi Client Study and all it has to offer here.Press inquiries:...Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic's latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at .

Clare Toledo

Informa Connect

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Technomic 2026 Study Uncovers Critical Shifts in Lodging Foodservice Operations News Provided By Informa Connect September 30, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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