FABTECH 2026 Show Floor Reflects Manufacturing's Biggest Investment Decisions

Automation, precision production and reshoring pressures drive this year's equipment demonstrations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manufacturers are making critical decisions about automation, production capacity and sourcing strategies as they navigate labor shortages, rising costs and growing demand. FABTECH 2026 returns to Las Vegas for the first time since 2016, giving attendees direct access to the technologies shaping those investments.Live equipment demonstrations and expert discussions will cover automation, robotics, AI and precision manufacturing technologies. The event takes place Oct. 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is expected to draw more than 31,000 attendees and 1,400 exhibitors across 700,000+ square feet of exhibit space and 40 product categories.“Manufacturers are deciding where the next dollar goes, and those investments have to perform on the shop floor,” said Tracy Garcia, CEM, FABTECH group director at SME.“At FABTECH, they can see equipment running, talk with the people behind it and decide what fits their operation. It turns an investment decision into something they can see and evaluate firsthand.”Automation, Robotics and AI Move into Working DemonstrationsManufacturers face persistent staffing pressure as experienced workers retire and jobs remain open. The industry is short an estimated 400,000 workers, according to the American Welding Society. That gap is increasing the urgency around automation investments that can support production when positions remain unfilled.Live demonstrations throughout FABTECH will showcase robotic welding, collaborative robots and AI-powered manufacturing solutions. Miller Electric (Booth #S29043) and OTC Daihen (Booth #S40000) will demonstrate robotic and collaborative welding technologies. Cobot systems from Universal Robots (Booth #S44006), integrated with Vectis Automation and Hirebotics, will also be running on the floor. Lincoln Electric (Booth #S29000) will feature its Cooper collaborative welding robot and VRTEX welding training simulators. The AI for Manufacturing pavilion will make its FABTECH debut with AI-powered manufacturing tools and software.Manufacturers Add Precision Capacity as Aerospace and Defense Demand GrowsAerospace and defense spending is driving demand for precision manufacturing and other advanced manufacturing technologies, according to S&S Insider. Data-center construction is adding another source of demand in the Western U.S. Manufacturers are expanding capacity while weighing cost, throughput and inspection requirements.TriMech (Booth #N10128) will feature SOLIDWORKS, industrial 3D printers and scanning technology. CNC tube and pipe benders and fiber-laser tube cutting systems from Horn Machine Tools (Booth #N9300) will be on display. ViewTech Borescopes (Booth #S39091) will demonstrate remote visual inspection. ESAB Welding and Cutting Products (Booth #S29025) will show high-amperage plasma cutting in action.Domestic Manufacturers Expand Their Presence as Reshoring Pressure BuildsTariffs and supply chain pressure are pushing manufacturers to source closer to home. Raw-material costs for major sectors have already risen 7% YoY, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and aren't projected to slow. World Bank Group also reported that metal prices have surged by 20% since the start of the year, a direct impact on the U.S. metal fabrication, welding, and finishing industries. Smaller shops face a tighter squeeze as they pursue new buyer relationships and weigh investment decisions. Domestic startups and smaller fabricators will use the Forming and Fabricating and Job Shop pavilions to build visibility.“American manufacturers are being asked to build capacity and compete across a wide range of processes,” said Mark Hoper, senior vice president of expositions and media at FMA.“FABTECH brings forming, fabricating, welding and finishing together at a scale that lets manufacturers see how those pieces connect. That breadth matters as companies invest in capacity to support domestic manufacturing.”For more information, visit fabtechexpo or follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok. To secure a complimentary exhibit hall pass, attend a conference session or upgrade to the new FAB Pass premium experience, register here. Members of the press can register for a media pass here.###About FABTECHFABTECH is North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. The event provides a convenient venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find the solutions to improve productivity and increase profits. FABTECH is made possible by its five event partners, all of whom represent the varied and diverse makeup of the manufacturing industry. They include the American Welding Society, the Chemical Coaters Association International, the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, the Precision Metalforming Association and SME. Read more about FABTECH's event partners here.

Julie Franks

FABTECH

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FABTECH 2026 Show Floor Reflects Manufacturing's Biggest Investment Decisions News Provided By FABTECH September 30, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing



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