Four Cops Suspended After Ambulance Halted For Assam CM's Convoy

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 30 (IANS) Four Assam Police personnel were placed under suspension on Wednesday after an ambulance was stopped during the movement of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's convoy in Silchar, prompting the state administration to order an inquiry into the incident.

The action came hours after Sarma publicly apologised following reports that an ambulance had been halted to allow his convoy to pass through the Ramnagar ISBT area of Silchar.

In a post on X, Sarma termed the incident“unacceptable” and said no Chief Minister's passage should ever take precedence over a life requiring urgent medical care. He said his directions that VIP movement should not disrupt ordinary citizens were clear and expressed concern that they had not been implemented.

“I apologise to the patient and their family,” Sarma said, adding that he had directed officials to take firm action against those responsible and constitute an inquiry.

Following the Chief Minister's directions, the Cachar District Magistrate ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed Additional District Magistrate Monojyoti Kutum, ACS, to submit a report fixing responsibility within three days.

The order issued by the District Magistrate said an ambulance was allegedly stopped during the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy near ISBT, Ramnagar, on September 30. It also reiterated that emergency vehicles should not be stopped in the larger public interest.

Separately, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar, ordered the immediate suspension of four police personnel pending a departmental inquiry into alleged negligence in traffic duty along the convoy route. Those suspended are SI Bijoy Goswami, in-charge of Srikona Police Post; SI Sib­sankar Das of NH Way Police Post; LNK (UB) Jhaburul Islam of Katigorah Police Station; and LNK (UB) 976 Kaushal Ahmed Barbhuiya of the Traffic Branch, Silchar.

The suspended personnel have been directed to report to the Police Reserve, Silchar, deposit their government kits and attend daily roll call. They will receive admissible subsistence allowance during the suspension period.

The incident has also triggered wider discussion over VIP convoy protocols and the need to ensure uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles.