Bengal: Class 9 Student Attacks Classmate With Knife, Victim Hospitalised

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) A quarrel between two friends led to a violent incident at South Point High School in south Kolkata on Wednesday, leaving a Class 9 student seriously injured.

The accused is also a Class 9 student.

According to school sources, at around 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday, a student suddenly attacked one of his classmates with a sharp object in the presence of the class teacher inside the classroom.

The injured student is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the incident.

According to a report issued by the school, the student started bleeding profusely following the sudden attack.

Teachers present in the classroom immediately took him to the school's primary medical centre.

After nurses provided first aid, senior teachers and staff quickly moved him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

After receiving the information, the injured student's parents also arrived at the hospital.

According to hospital sources, the 15-year-old student was admitted with a deep wound to the throat and multiple injuries to the left hand.

After initial treatment and stabilisation of his condition, he was taken to the operating theatre.

During surgery, led by Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dipanjan Dey, doctors found that the deep throat wound had extended into the mouth and injured underlying muscles.

In addition to damage to the extensor tendon of the left index finger, doctors found cuts on several other fingers.

Surgeons repaired all the injuries.

The student's condition is currently reported to be stable.

The exact reason behind the quarrel is yet to be established.

However, it is believed that a dispute over a book between the two Class 9 students may have triggered the incident.

The initial assessment suggests that the altercation escalated from that dispute.

The school removed the accused student from the classroom immediately after the incident.

Experienced psychologists associated with the school also counselled the accused student.

Later, his father took him home.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the South Point School authorities lodged a written complaint with Gariahat Police Station.

Following the complaint, Kolkata Police initiated an investigation.

Police said they were registering a case under the law based on the complaint and that necessary action would be taken.

Classmates, teachers and parents have expressed shock over the violent incident inside a classroom.

The school said all necessary steps would be taken to help witnesses and other affected students overcome the mental and emotional trauma arising from the incident.

School authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining a safe and compassionate environment for all students and staff.