Blue Island Homes And Sunrise Day Camp To Host Supercars For Sunrise Car Show In Greenvale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sunday October 4 2026 | 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

GREENVALE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Island Homes is partnering with Sunrise Day Camp of Long Island to present Supercars for Sunrise, a special community car show featuring an impressive collection of exotic and specialty vehicles while raising awareness and support for Sunrise Day Camp.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the new Blue Island Homes North Shore office, located at 43E Glen Cove Road in Greenvale, New York.

Car enthusiasts and members of the community are invited to enjoy an exciting morning of cars, coffee and community. The event is open to exotic and specialty vehicles, with all exotics welcome. Guests will have the opportunity to see an exceptional collection of automobiles, meet fellow enthusiasts and support an organization that provides memorable summer experiences for children with cancer and their siblings.

“We are excited to bring the car community together at our new Greenvale location while supporting an organization that does such meaningful work for Long Island families,” said Mark Stempel, Owner and CEO of Blue Island Homes.“Supercars for Sunrise is about bringing people together, sharing a passion for incredible cars and giving back to our community.”

The event will feature Cars, Coffee & Content, offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy the vehicles, connect with other enthusiasts and capture memorable photos and content throughout the morning.

Supercars for Sunrise is hosted by Blue Island Homes, with proceeds benefiting Sunrise Day Camp of Long Island.

Event Details

Supercars for Sunrise Car Show

Sunday, October 4, 2026

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Blue Island Homes North Shore Office

43E Glen Cove Road

Greenvale, NY 11548

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event and Sunrise Day Camp. Those interested in becoming a sponsor may contact Blue Island Homes for additional information.

About Sunrise Day Camp

Sunrise Day Camp transforms months of loneliness and isolation into summers filled with sunshine, laughter and friendship. Located on Long Island, Sunrise is the only full-summer day camp dedicated to children with cancer and their siblings, offered completely free of charge. Because Sunrise is a day camp, children can continue receiving medical treatment while enjoying the comfort and security of returning home each evening.









Media Contact

Office: 516-613-3600

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