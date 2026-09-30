Societe Generale SCF: availability of the 2026 half-year financial report

Paris, 30 September 2026

Societe Generale SCF (“Société de Crédit Foncier”, Public Sector Loans) hereby informs the public that the half-year financial report for the period ended 30 June 2026 has been filed with the French financial markets authority (The Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on 30 September 2026.

This document, available in French only, is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the section“Debt investors / Societe Generale SCF (Public Sector Loans) - Regulated information“ of the Societe Generale group's website and on the AMF's website.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville _ +33 1 58 98 68 00 _ ...

Fanny Rouby _ +33 1 57 29 11 12 _ ...

Societe Generale SCF

Societe Generale SCF is a specialised credit institution (établissement de crédit spécialisé) with the status of société de crédit foncier, incorporated under French law on 8 December 2004 as a société anonyme à conseil d'administration. On 20 December 2007, it was authorised to act as a SCF (Société de Crédit Foncier) by the Credit Institutions and Investment Services Companies Commission (Comité des établissements de crédit et des entreprises d'investissement) (now the ACPR“Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution ))).

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank;

Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives and structured finance; Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens, a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official press releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

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Societe-Generale SCF-Press-realease-half-year-financial-report-availability-30-September-2026