OSB Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

30 September 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Total Voting Rights

On 30 September 2026, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 338,441,198 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. No ordinary shares are in held treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 338,441,198 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

...

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

...

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer

t: 020 7404 5959

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.