PULPO WMS Launches Merchant Portal And Activity-Based Billing, Turning The Warehouse Into A Self-Service Business For 3Pls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Largest platform release to date also adds demand forecasting, rule-based picking automation and put-wall sortation, all delivered through a rebuilt browser-based workspace

Wilmington, DELAWARE, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PULPO WMS, a G2 Leader in Warehouse Management, is a provider of cloud warehouse management software for e-commerce brands and fulfillment providers, today announced the general availability of its most extensive release to date. The release gives third-party logistics providers a fully self-service merchant experience, moves PULPO from warehouse execution into demand planning, and automates the decisions that still cost most warehouses hours every day.







PULPO WMS New Frontend

A self-service portal and live billing for every merchant

Fulfillment providers can now give each of their merchants a dedicated 3PL portal covering dispatch performance, live inventory and expiry data, demand analytics, sales orders, returns and invoices. Merchants raise questions directly against a specific order or case inside the platform, with an in-app messaging thread replacing the email chains and WhatsApp groups that typically surround 3PL support.

The portal is paired with PULPO's expanded activity-based billing engine, which prices more than 60 individual services - from receiving and storage to picking, packing, returns handling and value-added services - with rates set per merchant. Charges accrue in real time as work is completed, so month-end invoicing becomes a review rather than a reconstruction.

From execution to planning: built-in demand forecasting

A new purchasing module uses historical sales data to predict stock-out dates for every SKU and recommend reorder quantities against a coverage period the buyer defines. Purchase orders are created, edited and printed inside PULPO, closing the gap between what the warehouse sees and what the purchasing team orders. Enhanced expiry tracking lets teams push at-risk stock into quarantine or trigger a count directly from the inventory view.

Picking that organises itself

Warehouses can now define rules that turn the incoming order queue into picking tasks automatically, based on order size, item quantity, cart capacity and other criteria. Forward-pick replenishment rules, previously set position by position, now apply across entire zones and multiple warehouses, and blocked tasks surface with the data needed to resolve the shortage behind them. A new demand-driven analysis scans the open order queue and flags stock that should be moved in bulk into the primary pick zone or cross-dock area before the orders are released, cutting picker travel once the wave starts.

For smaller sites, a simplified layout option lets teams keep their own location naming and assign each location a distance weight from the packing area, generating an optimised pick path without the full warehouse-mapping setup used by larger operations.

Put-wall sortation and smarter cartonisation

A dedicated put-wall sortation step separates batch-picked orders into individual slots by order or by product, so warehouses can run larger batches even with multi-line orders and bulky goods. Because sortation now runs independently of packing, packing stations receive pre-sorted work and move faster. PULPO's new cartonisation algorithm recommends how to split and stack each order across available box sizes, preventing costly mis-packs.

Receiving, returns and cycle counting at the desk

Inbound receipts, customer returns and cycle counts can now be run entirely from a desktop. Products are accepted into stock or rejected to quarantine with configurable reason codes, labels print in batch, and counting tasks can be scheduled by location or product tag with an audit view for resolving discrepancies.

A rebuilt workspace underneath it all

Every function ships in a fully rebuilt browser-based workspace that replaces the previous interface. It loads faster, supports complete keyboard navigation for high-volume operators, and brings processes that previously lived only in the PULPO mobile app to the desktop.

"Every feature in this release started as a conversation with a customer. The goal was not a prettier interface. It was to remove manual steps across the whole operation, from purchasing to picking to billing, and to give 3PLs a way to serve their merchants without a single spreadsheet," said Thomas Kircheis, CEO of PULPO WMS. "Thousands of users in more than 20 countries shaped this release, and the early feedback tells us it was worth the wait."

The release is now live for all PULPO WMS customers, with rollout completed in August 2026.

About PULPO WMS

PULPO WMS is a cloud-based warehouse management system for e-commerce brands, fulfillment companies and third-party logistics providers. Used by warehouses in more than 20 countries, PULPO connects picking, packing, shipping, purchasing and billing in a single platform, reducing order errors by up to 99%.

Press Inquiries

Eylül Görener

eylul.gorener [at] pulpowms.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: