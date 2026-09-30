Integritynext Innovation Days New York To Bring Supply Chain Leaders Together Around Risk, Resilience And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq): IntegrityNext, in partnership with BizClik Media, Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital, will host IntegrityNext Innovation Days New York on October 8, 2026, bringing together senior leaders across procurement, supply chain and sustainability to examine how organizations can improve risk visibility, make faster decisions and strengthen supply chain resilience.

Taking place at The Mezzanine, 55 Broadway, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the half-day event will focus on a growing business challenge: companies are facing more complex supplier networks and greater exposure, while visibility often remains limited beyond direct suppliers.

IntegrityNext will also present findings from its new Global Supply Chain Resilience Study 2026, which examines how organizations across global markets are experiencing and managing supply chain risk. Among companies with 1,000 or more employees, 63% of U.S. organizations report sustainability-related risks that have caused significant financial or operational consequences over the past three years, yet only 17% report visibility across multiple supply chain tiers.

The findings underscore the need for organizations to move beyond fragmented supplier data and isolated risk signals toward intelligence that supports earlier, more informed action.

“Supply chain risk is increasingly a business performance issue,” said Bruno Teuber, CEO of IntegrityNext.“Leaders need a clearer understanding of where exposure exists, how it could affect operations and where action will have the greatest impact. Innovation Days is designed to bring those conversations together in a practical setting.”

The event will feature keynote presentations, executive discussions, live product demonstrations and peer networking, with contributions from Accenture, Intertek, TASI Measurement, ECOS and IntegrityNext.

Turning supply chain intelligence into better decisions

One of the featured sessions will explore how AI can help organizations move from fragmented information to more actionable supply chain intelligence.

George Karapetyan, Head of AI and Platform at IntegrityNext; Lena Wesche, Head of Product; and Alexander Hellwig, Head of Sustainability Content, will examine how AI can support faster risk identification, stronger prioritization and more informed decision-making when grounded in trusted supplier evidence and business context.

Rather than focusing on AI as a standalone capability, the discussion will look at how it can help teams understand what matters, why it matters and where action is needed.

The session will also explore how organizations can reduce manual effort while improving the quality and speed of supply chain decisions.

From visibility to action

A panel discussion titled From Visibility to Action: Building Resilient and Responsible Supply Chains will bring together perspectives from across industry and advisory organizations.

The panel will feature:



Sebastian Brabandt, Head of Sustainability, IntegrityNext

Stacy Gibbs, Senior Director of Program Advisory and Collaborative Engagement, Intertek

Travis Sowards, Director of Sustainability, TASI Measurement Jessica Xiong, Senior Engagement Manager Strategy, Accenture

The discussion will examine how organizations can move beyond identifying supplier risk and translate better visibility into practical action. Topics will include how leaders are prioritizing exposure, strengthening resilience and connecting supply chain intelligence to broader business priorities.

New research on supply chain resilience

IntegrityNext will use the event to share insights from its Global Supply Chain Resilience Study 2026: Supply Chain Resilience Across Global Markets: Where Companies Stand in 2026.

The study highlights a significant gap between the risks companies are experiencing and the visibility they have across extended supplier networks.

Among large companies surveyed, 83% in Europe and 63% in the United States reported sustainability-related supply chain risks with significant financial or operational consequences over the past three years. At the same time, only 11% of European companies and 17% of U.S. companies reported visibility across multiple supply chain tiers.

The research will provide attendees with a current view of how organizations are approaching resilience, where visibility gaps remain and how companies are adapting their risk management strategies.

A focused morning for supply chain leaders

Innovation Days New York is designed to give senior leaders practical insight they can bring back to their organizations.

Alongside the main sessions, attendees will have opportunities to exchange perspectives with peers, meet the IntegrityNext team and explore the platform through live demonstrations as well as participate in the networking lunch.

The event will conclude at 1:00 p.m. following a focused morning of research, executive discussion and practical learning.

Registration is complimentary, and availability is limited as the October 8 event approaches.

Register to attend IntegrityNext Innovation Days New York.

About IntegrityNext

IntegrityNext is a leading global provider of sustainable supply chain intelligence, helping companies turn supplier risk and regulatory complexity into measurable business value.

Founded in 2016, IntegrityNext enables organizations to strengthen operational resilience while addressing evolving supply chain, due diligence and reporting requirements. Powered by AI and built on more than a decade of multi-tier supply chain data, the IntegrityNext platform helps procurement, sustainability and compliance teams turn fragmented information into trusted intelligence and coordinated action.

From supplier onboarding and risk monitoring to evidence management and reporting, IntegrityNext helps organizations identify exposure earlier, improve supplier performance and scale supply chain processes more efficiently.

Trusted by more than 600 global organizations across key industries, IntegrityNext is headquartered in Munich and New York City.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects procurement executives from some of the world's largest organizations. Its platform brings together industry leaders through digital media, events, research, demand generation and information services, providing insights into procurement strategy, innovation and best practices.

About Supply Chain Digital

Supply Chain Digital connects supply chain and logistics executives from leading global organizations. Through digital media, events, research and executive content, the platform provides industry leaders with insight into the strategies, technologies and trends shaping modern supply chains.

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