Sensedia Positioned As A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For API Management

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The report evaluates API management providers on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

- Lisa Arthur, USA and APAC SVP at SensediaMALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sensedia, the independent backbone that enterprises trust to connect and govern every agent, API and integration across any stack, has been positioned as a Leader in the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for API Management. The research evaluates providers in the API management market on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.For Sensedia, a Leader position marks an important moment in its API management journey. As AI agents begin to access data, call services and execute tasks across enterprise systems, APIs take on a broader role. Once these interactions reach production, enterprises need to define which agents can access each resource, apply security policies and track the actions performed."To us, we got here because our customers brought us their most complex architectures and challenged us to keep evolving, and our employees and partners rose to that challenge alongside them," says Kleber Bacili, co-founder and CEO of Sensedia. "As AI agents start acting on real business systems, our responsibility is to keep earning that trust.""We believe being recognized as a Leader in the GartnerMagic QuadrantTM confirms what our customers already know: the agentic enterprise runs on APIs. Treat them as products, not plumbing. Modernization isn't optional. Monetization can't wait. And none of it, especially AI, scales without control and governance. We make all three possible with enterprise-grade technology and a consultative approach that meets customers where they are. And we're just getting started," said Lisa Arthur, Sensedia's SVP North America & APAC and Global Chief Marketing Officer.From API management to governing AI interactionsMany organizations run systems across different clouds, gateways and integration platforms. With AI agents, APIs now also give these agents access to data and services, expanding the challenge of controlling who can perform each interaction and under which conditions."As our clients navigate complex architectures across diverse clouds and gateways, and now integrate AI agents, we've evolved alongside them. Our priority is giving customer teams true execution autonomy without compromising access control and governance," says Marcilio Oliveira, co-founder of Sensedia.Sensedia's platform enables enterprises to connect and govern APIs, integrations and AI agents across diverse, multi-vendor environments. It delivers:Vendor and cloud independence: consistent governance across heterogeneous stacks, without forcing teams to standardize on a single gateway, model or cloud provider.Federated governance: enterprise-wide security policies and centralized visibility balanced with local team autonomy, so organizations can innovate quickly without sacrificing control.Access the Gartner reportThe 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for API Management is available through Sensedia's licensed Gartner reprint:Gartner, Magic Quadrant for API Management, Shameen Pillai, Nicholas Carter, John Santoro, 28 September 2026.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.About SensediaSensedia is the independent backbone that enterprises trust to connect and govern every agent, API and integration across any stack. The company combines technology and architectural expertise to support complex, hybrid and regulated environments, connecting agents, systems, partners, data and AI services with security, control and visibility.Learn more at .Media contactSensedia Communications –...

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Sensedia Positioned as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for API Management News Provided By Sensedia INC September 30, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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