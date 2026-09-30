Lounge Lizard Delivers Custom Website Redesign For RK Industries

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Lounge Lizard redesigned the RK Industries website to deliver a clearer, more intuitive digital experience across its services, projects, and capabilities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., an award-winning digital agency specializing in brand strategy, web design, and web development, has launched a redesigned website for RK Industries, a multi-trade organization providing specialty contracting services, prefabricated solutions, and modular systems for complex construction and infrastructure environments, including the rapidly growing data center sector.The new website brings RK Industries' broad portfolio of businesses, services, industries, and project experience into a more cohesive and intuitive digital experience. Through custom web design, web development, UX strategy, and information architecture, Lounge Lizard created a platform that better communicates the organization's scale while helping customers, partners, and prospective employees find relevant information more easily. Recruitment was also a key consideration, with the new experience designed to better connect prospective talent with career opportunities as RK looks to fill approximately 2,000 open positions.With multiple specialized businesses and capabilities, RK needed a website that could simplify a complex organization without losing the depth of its expertise. Lounge Lizard restructured the digital experience around clearer pathways between services, industries, businesses, and project work, allowing visitors to move naturally from a high-level understanding of RK to the capabilities most relevant to them. This includes greater visibility into RK's work across high-demand markets such as data centers, where coordinated specialty contracting, prefabrication, and modular capabilities are increasingly important.“RK Industries has an impressive breadth of capabilities, and our goal was to make that complexity feel clear and intuitive online,” said Ken Braun, Co-Founder of Lounge Lizard.“By focusing on UX, information architecture, and strong visual storytelling, we created a digital experience that unifies the organization while still giving each area of expertise its own presence.”The redesigned website also emphasizes RK's project experience and technical capabilities. Strong imagery, capability-focused content, responsive design, and streamlined navigation help users better understand how RK's specialized teams work together across demanding projects and industries.The result is a more scalable digital platform that strengthens RK Industries' online presence while providing a flexible foundation for showcasing new projects, supporting large-scale recruitment efforts, and communicating continued growth across the organization.The project also highlights Lounge Lizard's expertise in custom web design, responsive web design, web development, UX strategy, and information architecture for complex organizations with multiple business units and audiences.To explore the redesigned RK Industries website, visit .About Lounge LizardFor more than 25 years, Lounge Lizard has been creating high-impact digital experiences that drive growth for some of the world's leading brands. We blend strategy, award-winning creativity, advanced technology, AI, and data-driven digital marketing to build powerful websites and marketing campaigns that elevate brands, increase visibility, engage audiences, and generate measurable revenue. Led by the creative vision of a Webby Awards judge, our team delivers top-shelf branding, web design, development, E-commerce, SEO, AI Search, and marketing solutions engineered to help brands stand out, outperform competitors, and thrive in today's evolving digital landscape.About RK IndustriesRK Industries is a multi-trade organization providing specialty contracting services, prefabricated solutions, modular systems, and related capabilities for complex construction and infrastructure environments, including data center projects and other technically demanding markets. Through its specialized businesses and technical expertise, RK delivers coordinated solutions across a range of industries and project requirements.

Ken Braun

Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc

+1 888-444-0110 ext 102

email us here

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Lounge Lizard Delivers Custom Website Redesign for RK Industries News Provided By Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc September 30, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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