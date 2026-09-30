Kotori Technologies Welcomes Jonathan Floyd As Cybersecurity Analyst

A New Chapter in Cybersecurity Excellence Begins with Jonathan Floyd's Arrival at Kotori Technologies

- Neadom Tucker, owner, Kotori TechnologiesSUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jonathan Floyd has joined Kotori Technologies as a Cybersecurity Analyst, bringing more than four years of experience supporting enterprise security operations across healthcare and multi-site environments. His expertise spans identity and access management, vulnerability mitigation, cloud security architecture, and administration of industry-leading platforms, including Microsoft Defender, CrowdStrike Falcon, SentinelOne, and Arctic Wolf.Jonathan holds a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Information Technology and has built a strong track record of helping organizations strengthen their security posture, reduce risk, and navigate an evolving threat landscape. In his role at Kotori Technologies, he will play a key part in advancing our cybersecurity initiatives, supporting modernization efforts, and helping our clients stay secure in an increasingly complex digital world.Jonathan is excited about the opportunity to join the Kotori team and contribute to the company's mission to deliver exceptional IT and cybersecurity solutions to businesses throughout the Carolinas. His passion for technology, commitment to continuous learning, and dedication to protecting organizations from emerging threats make him a valuable addition to our growing team. We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to Kotori Technologies and look forward to the expertise and leadership he will bring to our clients and organization.We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the Kotori Technologies team. His enthusiasm for cybersecurity, dedication to helping organizations stay secure, and eagerness to make a difference align perfectly with our culture and mission. As we continue to grow, we are excited to have Jonathan join us and look forward to the contributions he will make for our clients, our team, and the communities we serve throughout the Carolinas.

Neadom E Tucker

Kotori Technologies, LLC

+1 843-553-8800

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Kotori Technologies Welcomes Jonathan Floyd as Cybersecurity Analyst News Provided By Kotori Technologies, LLC September 30, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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