Klarent Launches Unified Personal-Auto Policy Administration Platform With AI Analytics And Optional Telematics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) One shared set of data and definitions connects core MGA operations, analytics, workflow automation and driving-behavior information

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Klarent today launched a unified policy administration system (PAS) built for personal-auto managing general agents (MGAs). The platform brings acquisition and distribution, customer and agent quoting, underwriting, binding, billing, servicing and reporting onto one shared set of data and definitions, with embedded AI-assisted analytics, workflow automation and optional telematics.Rather than separating day-to-day insurance operations from the data used for analysis, Klarent's analytics work from the same information that supports quoting, underwriting, policy servicing and management reporting. A metric therefore means the same thing on an underwriting screen as it does in a management report, and teams can move from identifying an issue to acting on it without reconciling separate systems first.Klarent's optional telematics capabilities make driving-behavior information available alongside policy and claims information in the platform. MGA teams can examine those sources together when making underwriting and product decisions instead of treating telematics as a separate stream of data.“When the same business question produces different answers from different systems, teams spend their time reconciling reports before they can make a decision,” said Kumar Maddali, VP Engineering & AI at Klarent.“We built Klarent, so its operating tools and reports use the same definitions.”“The sooner we understand what is changing in our book of business, the sooner we can decide how to adjust our product,” said Vannya Kristich, VP Insurance Products at Novo Insurance, a Klarent customer.“We need to see where underwriting performance is deteriorating and investigate what is behind it. Klarent connects the information we need to make those decisions. Our aim is to bring approved product changes to market sooner.”Novo Insurance is a Telenav affiliate. Klarent is a Telenav company.Klarent's underwriting AI also works within operational workflows rather than only reporting what it finds. After a policy binds, for example, the platform flags any missing required document, such as proof of prior insurance, and calls and texts the policyholder to collect it. AI checks the upload against the policy record and gives the underwriter a brief summary of what matches and what does not. The underwriter makes the final call.Attendees can see the platform at booth 2054 during expo hours at ITC Vegas 2026, Sept. 29–Oct. 1 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Teams launching a personal-auto MGA or evaluating technology for an existing one can also book a demonstration at klarenttech.About KlarentKlarent helps personal-auto MGAs launch, operate and improve their businesses. Its unified policy administration system connects acquisition and distribution, customer and agent quoting, underwriting, binding, billing, servicing and reporting through one shared set of data and definitions, with embedded AI-assisted analytics, optional telematics and workflow automation. Klarent is a Telenav company.

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Klarent Launches Unified Personal-Auto Policy Administration Platform With AI Analytics and Optional Telematics News Provided By Spoken Voice PR September 30, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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