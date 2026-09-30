Prysma Lending Group Names Stefany Pina Vice President Of Sales

Prysma Lending Group

Industry leader steps into executive role to oversee sales operations, business development, and marketing expansion across nine states.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prysma Lending Group, LLC has appointed Stefany Pina (NMLS# 1999149) to Vice President of Sales. Joining executive leadership alongside Luiz Serva and Monica Serva, Pina will oversee loan origination operations, business development, and marketing strategies across Prysma's nine-state lending footprint.

Pina has spent over six years at Prysma structuring home loans and developing sales teams. Prior to her career in mortgage origination, she served as a senior human resources leader at defense contractor Lockheed Martin, where she managed workforce operations, leadership development, and financial analysis. She also brings 10 years of personal experience as a residential real estate investor, using that background to help clients evaluate their true purchasing power.

"Stefany has been a driving force at Prysma for over six years," said Luiz Serva, Chief Executive Officer at Prysma Lending Group. "Her leadership, industry experience, and commitment to our clients make her a natural fit for this position. As Vice President, she will play a key role in guiding our sales and marketing strategy as we continue to grow."

Her origination performance and work with home buyers have earned her repeated national recognition on industry ranking lists from Scotsman Guide and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

"Many creditworthy families and self-employed investors get turned away by standard retail banks simply because their documentation doesn't fit automated templates," said Stefany Pina, Vice President of Sales. "My focus in this role is to expand our sales teams, strengthen our realtor partnerships, and ensure our flexible loan products, from ITIN to bank statement loans, reach the buyers who need them."

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About Prysma Lending Group, LLC

Founded in 2003, Prysma Lending Group, LLC (NMLS #2250) is a mortgage lender and broker headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut. Prysma offers conventional, FHA, VA, ITIN (Tax ID), and Non-QM bank statement home loans, providing full trilingual support in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Learn more at .

Rodrigo Campos

Prysma Lending Group

+ +1 908-409-1157

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Prysma Lending Group Names Stefany Pina Vice President of Sales News Provided By Splurge Media September 30, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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