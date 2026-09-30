Bengal: ER Steps Up Drinking Water Testing, Cleans Over 7,300 Tanks

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) Eastern Railway (ER) has intensified testing of drinking water samples from sources across its jurisdiction, along with an extensive drive to clean water tanks and other water storage facilities.

The initiative aims to ensure the availability of safe, potable drinking water at railway premises, including stations, offices, workshops, and railway colonies, in line with Railway Board directives.

A special drive for cleaning water tanks and water sources has been undertaken across all four divisions and various workshops under the zonal railway.

“Between August 20 and September 29, a total of 7,358 water tanks, including overhead tanks, underground tanks and PVC tanks, were cleaned across Eastern Railway,” an official said.

Of these, 2,465 tanks were cleaned in the Asansol Division, 2,187 in the Howrah Division, 1,153 in the Malda Division and 1,553 in the Sealdah Division.

The official said the tank-cleaning exercise was being supplemented by systematic technical testing of water quality through samples collected from various points supplying potable drinking water.

The testing programme is being carried out extensively to monitor drinking water quality and assess the effectiveness of the cleaning activities.

Over nine days, from September 21 to September 29, water quality testing was conducted at 1,498 locations across Eastern Railway.

“The continuous testing of water samples provides an effective mechanism for pre- and post-cleaning assessment of water quality, thereby helping to ensure that potable drinking water supplied at railway premises meets the required quality standards,” the official added.

All records are being maintained and submitted to the Railway Board for assessment.

The Ministry of Railways has made it clear that the cleaning of tanks and water sources must be a continuous process.

Water samples will also be tested regularly to ensure passengers have access to clean drinking water.

While packaged drinking water is readily available at stalls at almost all stations, thousands of passengers continue to depend on taps installed on railway platforms every day.

“This is not optional. It has to be given top priority by all zonal railways. It concerns the health of passengers who rely on drinking water sources at stations,” a railway official in New Delhi said.

The official added that, if required, third-party audits and surprise inspections could also be conducted.

Officials in Kolkata said Eastern Railway would continue these activities on a sustained basis, with emphasis on cleanliness, regular maintenance of water storage facilities and stringent monitoring of water quality.

The objective is to safeguard the health and well-being of passengers, railway staff and residents of railway colonies.