MP: Biplab Deb Holds First BJP Core Group Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb held his first state Core Group meeting on Wednesday, with the party leadership initiating a broad review of organisational preparedness, government-organisation coordination, and strategies for upcoming electoral challenges.

The meeting, held at the BJP state office in Bhopal, was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former state BJP president V.D. Sharma, state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, BJP National Vice-President and state co-in-charge Rekha Verma, Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari and other senior leaders.

The meeting took on added significance as it marked the start of organisational activities under Deb, who was recently appointed state in-charge as part of the BJP's wider restructuring exercise.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal said the group discussed strengthening the organisation and taking the government's welfare and development initiatives to the people.

“Various important issues related to the organisation and the government were discussed in detail during the Core Group meeting,” Khandelwal said.

He added that the group held detailed discussions on the state organization's upcoming activities.

Khandelwal said Deb, Rekha Verma and Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari had started giving fresh momentum to organisational work from Wednesday.

The Core Group discussed preparations for upcoming urban local body and panchayat elections, strengthening grassroots units and enhancing coordination between the organisation and elected representatives.

The BJP leadership also reviewed its position in Assembly constituencies where the party had faced setbacks or secured narrow victories in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Khandelwal said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav briefed the meeting on the Madhya Pradesh government's welfare and development initiatives.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave detailed information about the welfare and development works being undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh government,” he said.

The meeting also discussed future programmes, emerging challenges and ways to expand the party's outreach activities.

Khandelwal said the government and the organisation should work together to advance public service activities and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

He added that suggestions made during the meeting would be reviewed in subsequent Core Group meetings.

Earlier in the day, Deb paid floral tributes to the statues of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the BJP office before holding discussions with senior leaders.

The meeting comes days after the BJP appointed Deb as Madhya Pradesh in-charge and Rekha Verma as co-in-charge, signalling the party's focus on strengthening its organisational structure in a state where it won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2024.