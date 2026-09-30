Win Sircilla, Get Cabinet Post: Revanth Reddy's Challenge To KTR

Calling upon party cadres to dismantle the influence of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in its stronghold, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday declared that the Congress party is set to lead a decade-long "people's governance" in the state from 2024 to 2034. Addressing a gathering of party workers in Rajanna Sircilla district, the Chief Minister delivered a sharp political message directed at the opposition leadership while offering high-stakes incentives to local party workers.

Cabinet Berth for Winning Sircilla

Reddy announced that if the local Congress workers secure a victory from the Sircilla Assembly constituency-a seat currently held by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR)-the winning candidate would be rewarded with a seat in the Telangana cabinet. "I am saying on this occasion that the Congress Karyakarta winning from here (Sircilla Assembly) will be made a minister. Similarly, KTR, BRS, and KCR, you have no future, and your party flag will not fly in the future. This is the collective voice and promise of our Congress party workers," he said.

A Decade of Congress Rule Predicted

Aiming for the top BRS leadership, the Chief Minister stated that the regional party had run out of political momentum in the state. He drew a historical timeline of Telangana's political shifts over the past three decades to underscore his point: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) served two consecutive terms during 1994–2004. Congress led the government twice under Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and D. Srinivas (DS) during 2004–2014. BRS (formerly TRS) held power under K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during 2014–2023.

He said that the people of Telangana will ensure a decade of Congress-led people's governance from 2024–2034. "I want to say one thing: from 1994 to 2004, Telugu Desam was in power twice. From 2004 to 2014, YS and DS were in power twice. From 2014 to 2023, BRS has been in power. Today I am telling you, from 2024 to 2034, the people of Telangana will keep people's governance in power," he said.

Pledge to Develop Sircilla

Emphasising the state government's commitment to the local electorate, particularly the weaving and industrial workforce of Sircilla, Reddy pledged that his administration would take full ownership of the region's economic development and worker welfare. He urged local workers to take responsibility for consolidating the party's presence in the constituency.

"This is the promise I am giving to the people of Siricilla. We will make this party and its flag fly and bring light into the lives of Siricilla workers, and the responsibility to develop Siricilla is taken by our government. You must take the responsibility of flying the Congress party flag in this region," he added.

The remarks came during the Chief Minister's visit to Rajanna Sircilla, where he addressed party workers and highlighted the Congress government's plans for development in the constituency. The Chief Minister also reiterated his appeal to party cadres to remain united and work for strengthening the organisation across Telangana. (ANI)

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