MCD Boosts Park Safety With Enhanced Security, Lighting For Visitors

MCD Enhances Park Safety with New Measures

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has implemented a series of measures to strengthen visitor safety in its parks, including improved security arrangements, enhanced lighting, regular pruning of trees and vegetation, and stricter monitoring mechanisms, in compliance with the directives of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The civic body said security arrangements in its parks were reviewed over the past week in consultation with law enforcement agencies to ensure a safer environment, particularly for women and children. According to the release, the MCD has taken steps including ensuring proper fencing and boundary walls, sealing gaps in fences, improving lighting arrangements, enhancing access control, and issuing advisories regarding park timings for all sections of the public.

Maintenance and Public Vigilance

The Corporation has also issued guidelines for maintaining cleanliness in parks, including the removal of dry leaves and other waste. Regular pruning of trees and vegetation is being carried out to eliminate areas that may remain hidden from view or poorly lit. Entrances and exits, seating areas, walkways and children's play areas are also being maintained to ensure they remain clean, safe and clearly visible, the MCD said.

The civic body said any information regarding suspicious activities or the presence of anti-social elements should be immediately reported to the police or police helpline. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and regular park users will be encouraged to use well-lit areas and report unsafe conditions without delay.

Zonal officials have been directed to take corrective action on hazards such as broken benches, damaged play equipment and open-gym apparatus, exposed wiring, and sharp or dangerous protrusions. Malfunctioning lights, dark spots and damage to boundary walls, fencing or gates must be reported immediately to the concerned departments for timely repairs.

New Monitoring and Accountability Framework

To ensure accountability, the MCD has defined monitoring responsibilities within the Horticulture Department. Gardeners will carry out daily cleaning and maintenance, while supervisors will conduct daily inspections. Horticulture Department officials will regularly monitor parks and hold weekly reviews, while senior officials will inspect and review parks every fortnight to address critical safety issues.

Commitment to Inclusivity and Public Collaboration

As per the release, the MCD also clarified that there would be no discrimination based on gender or any other factor regarding entry of visitors into its parks and gardens.

"The MCD is committed to further strengthening the safety and security of all visitors, particularly women, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities," the civic body said in its release.

The Corporation has invited suggestions from the general public to improve security arrangements in parks and gardens under its jurisdiction. It also appealed for active cooperation from citizens and other stakeholders in ensuring safer public spaces.

"The MCD is committed to continuous coordination and collaboration with local residents, RWAs, park visitors, the police, and other relevant government departments with the aim of making Delhi's parks safer, more secure, and more convenient for all citizens," it said in a release. (ANI)

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