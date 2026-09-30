Nagaon By-Poll: Sarbananda Sonowal Campaigns For BJP's Debashish Sharma

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned vigorously for BJP candidate Debashish Sharma for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election at the Daul Mandir premises in Dalonghat, Morigaon, and at Dhing Gate in the Batadroba constituency of Nagaon.

Addressing the people at the two election meetings, Sonowal said that women are a source of strength and empowerment. According to a press release, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, continuous development has been taking place across all sections of society, from the hills to the plains. He appealed to the people of Nagaon and Morigaon to extend their support to BJP candidate Debashish Sharma.

Extensive Campaign by BJP Leadership

Meanwhile, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia, who was present alongside the Union Minister at both election meetings, appealed to the people to vote for the lotus symbol and join the nation's journey of inclusive development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Assam Cabinet Minister Rameshwar Teli also addressed the two election meetings and appealed to the people to support BJP candidate Debashish Sharma with a strong mandate, the release said.

Assam Cabinet Minister Biswajit Daimary participated in two election meetings held at Dongabari and Baghjap in the Jagiroad constituency and campaigned for Debashish Sharma.

According to the press release, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member and MLA Tuliram Ronghang participated in four election meetings at Kuranibari, Hatiutha, Buragaon and Pabhakati in the Jagiroad constituency and campaigned for the BJP candidate.

Meanwhile, BJP workers continued their campaign activities today across every mandal and at the booth level in all the Assembly constituencies under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

'Politics of Destruction' vs 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

This came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alliance candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, Debashish Sharma, filed his nomination papers earlier this month at the office of the Nagaon District Commissioner, accompanied by thousands of party workers and supporters.

Earlier, while addressing the thousands of people gathered on the occasion, Dilip Saikia said that for decades, the Congress party had pursued a politics of destruction in Assam and had exploited and deprived the people of the state.

In contrast, he said, since 2014, the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and, since 2016, the BJP government in Assam have been serving people across all sections of society with the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

He particularly highlighted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's journey towards a developed Assam, saying that this journey has been taking Assam towards becoming a rapidly developing and progressive state. He said that the people of Assam are placing increasing trust in the Narendra Modi-led Central Government and the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government.

He further said that, in the interest of development in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the people of the constituency have decided to elect BJP candidate Debashish Sharma with a large mandate this time. Debashish Sharma sought the support, cooperation and blessings of the people of Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

By-Election Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee earlier on Friday approved Debashish Sharma as its candidate for the upcoming 2026 Lok Sabha by-election in Assam's Nagaon constituency.

The by-election for the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled to be held on October 6, with counting of votes set to take place on October 9.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule on September 8 for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam. The Commission said that the polling will be held on October 6 and the entire election process will be completed before October 11. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)