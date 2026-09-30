Sonor Investments Limited Announces Redemption Of First Preference Shares
Formal notice was delivered August 28, 2026, to the registered holders of the First Preference Shares in accordance with the terms of the First Preference Shares contained in the Company's articles.
In connection with the Redemption, the First Preference Shares have been delisted from and no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, contact:
Mr. Scott Gardiner, (416) 369-1499;
Ms. Fanny Grenier, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, (416) 369-1499
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