Sonor Investments Limited Announces Redemption Of First Preference Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited (the“” or“”) announces that it today completed the redemption for cash (the“”) of all of its issued and outstanding first preference shares (the“”). The Redemption was completed at a redemption price of $5.00 per First Preference Share plus all accrued and unpaid dividends through to the date of redemption, being $0.02 per share (the $5.02 per share comprised of the $5.00 per share redemption price and the $0.02 amount of aggregate accrued dividends per share is collectively referred to herein as the“”), less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Company.

Formal notice was delivered August 28, 2026, to the registered holders of the First Preference Shares in accordance with the terms of the First Preference Shares contained in the Company's articles.

In connection with the Redemption, the First Preference Shares have been delisted from and no longer trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Scott Gardiner, (416) 369-1499;

Ms. Fanny Grenier, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, (416) 369-1499