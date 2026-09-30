Applied Biologics Publishes New Translational Research Demonstrating Ligament Regeneration With XWRAP®-Based Biologic Augmentation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preclinical orthopedic study demonstrates progressive restoration of native-like collagen architecture, supporting continued investigation of XWRAP in surgical and sports medicine applications

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced publication of new translational research demonstrating a regenerative ligament-healing response following biologic augmentation with XWRAP® in a preclinical musculoskeletal injury model.

The study,“XWRAP® Human Amniotic Membrane in Combination with an Amniotic-Fluid-Derived Biologic Promotes Collagen Fibril Regeneration in a Preclinical Rabbit Model of Medial Collateral Ligament Injury,” evaluated XWRAP in combination with an amniotic-fluid-derived biologic in a rabbit medial collateral ligament (MCL) gap-defect model.

The research examined whether biologic augmentation could shift ligament healing away from conventional scar-mediated repair and toward regeneration of native-like tissue architecture. Mature ligament is characterized by a broad distribution of large- and small-diameter collagen fibrils, while conventional scar-mediated healing is dominated by smaller, more uniformly distributed fibrils associated with structurally inferior repair tissue.

The study demonstrated substantial differences between treated and untreated ligament defects. At two weeks, treated ligament demonstrated mean collagen fibril diameters of 75 nanometers compared with 50 nanometers in untreated defects-a 50% increase (p<0.0001). At six weeks, treated defects demonstrated mean fibril diameters of 88 nanometers compared with 62 nanometers in untreated defects-approximately 42% greater (p<0.0001). By six weeks, treated ligament had recovered to approximately 90% of the mean collagen fibril diameter observed in native, uninjured ligament.

Importantly, the difference extended beyond fibril size. Treated defects developed a broader, bimodal collagen fibril distribution increasingly resembling native ligament architecture, while untreated defects remained characterized by the narrow distribution of smaller fibrils associated with scar-mediated repair.

“This research is particularly exciting because we're not simply asking whether injured tissue filled a defect-we're looking at what kind of tissue came back,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics.“The treated ligament progressively developed collagen architecture that moved toward the structure of native ligament, while untreated injury remained much more characteristic of scar-mediated repair. That distinction between repair and regeneration is what makes these findings so compelling.”

Britt continued,“XWRAP has an established history in wound care, but we have long believed its extracellular matrix architecture and biological characteristics could have broader applications in surgery. These translational findings provide important scientific support for continued investigation of XWRAP-based biologic augmentation in orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, tendon and ligament repair, and other procedures where the quality of tissue healing matters.”

The study utilized transmission electron microscopy at magnifications up to 25,000x to characterize collagen fibril architecture in treated, untreated and native ligament tissue. The published images demonstrate the progression toward a heterogeneous, native-like collagen architecture in treated defects compared with the smaller, more uniform fibril population observed in untreated injury.

Joydeep Basu, PhD, Director of Research and Development at Applied Biologics, said,“Collagen fibril architecture provides an important structural distinction between regenerative ligament healing and conventional scar-mediated repair. In this model, biologically augmented defects demonstrated progressive increases in collagen fibril diameter together with development of the broader fibril distribution characteristic of native ligament. By six weeks, mean fibril diameter had recovered to approximately 90% of native tissue, supporting a healing trajectory toward restoration of native ligament ultrastructure rather than simply formation of replacement scar tissue.”

The authors concluded that biologic augmentation with XWRAP in combination with the amniotic-fluid-derived biologic was associated with progressive restoration of collagen architecture toward a native ligament phenotype.

The study represents part of Applied Biologics' expanding translational research program investigating XWRAP beyond chronic wound care and provides a scientific foundation for continued research into potential surgical, orthopedic and sports medicine applications.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is an advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific evidence supporting XWRAP across wound care and surgical applications through randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, real-world evidence, health economic research and scientific publication.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company combines commercial-stage advanced wound care technologies with a growing pipeline of investigational biologic and gene therapy programs, including BIOxHEALTM, currently in Phase 3 clinical development for chronic wounds, and preclinical programs focused on degenerative diseases.

Applied Biologics continues to invest in rigorous clinical research, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, scientific innovation and national market access.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding preclinical and clinical research, potential surgical and orthopedic applications, XWRAP, future studies, investigational products and future business prospects. Preclinical findings may not predict clinical outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC...