UWMC INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds UWM Holdings Corporation Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Of October 13, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Class Action

UWM HOLDINGS (NYSE: UWMC) INVESTORS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against UWM Holdings Corporation on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UWM Holdings securities during the Class Period.

Company: UWM Holdings Corporation

Ticker: NYSE: UWMC

Class Period: March 9, 2026 – August 5, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2026

WHAT SHOULD UWM HOLDINGS INVESTORS DO?

To join the UWM Holdings class action, visit:

You may also contact Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or by email at ...

A securities class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 13, 2026.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

WHAT DOES THE UWM HOLDINGS SECURITIES CLASS ACTION ALLEGE?

According to the lawsuit, defendants allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information concerning UWM Holdings' mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) hedging strategy, its hedge position in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction, and the resulting hedging risk.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that:

When the alleged true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that UWM Holdings investors suffered damages.

HOW CAN UWM HOLDINGS (UWMC) INVESTORS JOIN THE CLASS ACTION?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026 may obtain information about the lawsuit at:

Investors may also contact:

There is no cost or obligation to inquire about the case. Representation is through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT IS THE OCTOBER 13, 2026 LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE?

October 13, 2026 is the deadline for eligible UWM Holdings investors to ask the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff.

WHY ROSEN LAW FIRM?

The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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