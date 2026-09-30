Cryptoraisa Announces Cut To Interest Rates In Exchange Pools

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptoraisa has announced an upcoming reduction in interest rates across its Exchange Pools. The decision comes amid the platform's growth, a rising number of new participants, and a substantial expansion of liquidity volumes within the ecosystem.

At the same time, one of the key conditions of the update is that existing Cryptoraisa users won't be affected. For participants already using Exchange Pools, the current terms will be preserved.

Cryptoraisa Is Revising Terms for New Participants

As the platform grows, the volume of liquidity inside Exchange Pools keeps climbing. The growing number of participants is gradually shifting the economics of yield distribution, which is why Cryptoraisa decided to adjust the terms for new users.

The company isn't disclosing a single uniform reduction figure: the parameters may depend on the specific Exchange Pool and the conditions at the time of joining.

As a result, new Cryptoraisa participants will be able to join Exchange Pools at the updated rates.

Existing Users Will Not Be Affected by the Changes

Cryptoraisa paid special attention to the terms for existing participants.

The company stated that the rate reduction won't apply to users' already active placements. They'll continue to operate under the terms that were in effect when they joined the respective Exchange Pools.

That means the update will primarily change the terms for the platform's future expansion, not the parameters of existing positions.

Rapid Platform Growth Was the Reason

One of the factors behind the rate revision was the rise in liquidity volumes flowing into the Cryptoraisa ecosystem.

Exchange Pools are part of the platform's infrastructure, through which available liquidity is allocated and put to work. As the total volume of capital grows, maintaining the previous level of yield becomes harder for an unlimited number of new participants.

So Cryptoraisa decided to adjust the terms for future Exchange Pool participation ahead of time.

What Will Change Going Forward

For existing users, there's effectively no key change. Their current terms are preserved.

The main changes will be felt by new participants and users who add new liquidity after the updated terms take effect.

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