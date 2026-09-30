USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Arrives At HII's Newport News Shipbuilding To Start Its Refueling And Complex Overhaul

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arrived at HII's (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division today to start its refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) after years of advance planning.

“We've taken a proactive approach, from ordering long lead-time materials to conducting thousands of inspections and preliminary work, to ensure the RCOH of USS Harry S. Truman is successful,” said Bryan Caccavale, NNS vice president of program management.“This extensive engineering and construction project to ready the ship to rejoin the fleet is a team effort, across shipbuilders, suppliers and our Navy partners, and we are honored to do our part.”

Truman is the eighth Nimitz-class carrier to undergo this major mid-life availability, representing about a third of all maintenance and modernization completed during its service life that will span over 50 years. During RCOH on CVN 75, NNS will perform hull and freeboard blast and paint, repairs to its propellers, sea chests, shafts, and rudders and defueling and refueling of its power plant.

This effort will produce a recapitalized aircraft carrier capable of supporting current and future national strategy objectives while continuing to operate as the centerpiece of the Navy fleet and national defense for decades to come.









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About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 45,000 strong. For more information, visit:



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Todd Corillo

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at