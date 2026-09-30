Announcing The Winners Of The 2026 Trustmaker Awards By Onetrust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OneTrust honors the organizations accelerating growth, trust, and innovation through responsible data and AI use

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustWeek 2026- OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance PlatformTM, today announced the winners of the 2026 TrustMaker Awards during TrustWeek, the company's annual customer and community conference. The TrustMaker Awards by OneTrust recognize the organizations setting the standard for how trust is built and sustained in an AI-driven world.

As governance becomes part of how businesses put AI to work, this year's TrustMaker Awards by OneTrust winners demonstrate how responsible governance can become a strategic business advantage. Their achievements bring the vision shared at TrustWeek into practical focus. Selected for delivering measurable business impact through AI governance, operational excellence, and trust-centered transformation, the honorees are helping their organizations innovate faster while transforming how their companies govern data and AI, and build trust at scale.

“Trust becomes a true business advantage when organizations build it into decisions, systems, and everyday operations,” said Jim Monroe, Chief Customer Officer at OneTrust.“As AI takes on greater responsibility across the business, organizations need to support innovation while maintaining control over how data and AI are used. This year's winners demonstrate how governance can serve both goals, with measurable results for their businesses. On behalf of the entire OneTrust team, congratulations to this year's winners!”

The 2026 TrustMaker Awards by OneTrust Winners

Fiserv: Innovation in AI Governance Excellence Award

This award honors organizations advancing responsible AI and data innovation through scalable governance, cross-functional collaboration, and measurable business impact. Fiserv is recognized for advancing responsible data and AI outcomes through scalable governance and cross-functional collaboration. Its continued expansion into AI Governance and third-party risk management demonstrates how organizations can turn responsible innovation into practical business value.

Workday: Operational Excellence Award

This award honors organizations that have embedded trust into daily operations. Workday is recognized for embedding trust into daily operations through strong adoption, connected workflows, and disciplined execution. Its mature programs across compliance, privacy, and risk demonstrate how automation and operational scale can strengthen enterprise trust.

Humana: Impact Award

This award honors organizations that translate responsible data practices, governance, and trust-centered transformation into meaningful outcomes. Humana is recognized with the Impact Award for the strong impact of its trust program, its mature risk operations, leadership in third-party risk management, and use of OneTrust to demonstrate how responsible governance can support scalable business operations.

Rockwell Automation: TrustMaker of the Year Award

This flagship award honors the organization whose leadership best represents the highest standard of trust, responsible innovation, and cross-functional business impact. Rockwell Automation is recognized for its leadership in building trust across the enterprise. Its broad adoption across privacy automation, third-party risk management, and tech risk and compliance reflects a sustained commitment to responsible data, AI, and business innovation.

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About OneTrust

OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance PlatformTM, enables innovation through the responsible use of data and AI. Trusted by thousands of companies, including over half of the Fortune 500, we help businesses govern well and move fast, turning responsible data use into a catalyst for growth. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit .

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