Asia's Nicotine Divide Goes Under The Microscope At AFN26 In Manila

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAPHRA reminds everyone that the Asia Forum on Nicotine (AFN26) will convene in Manila on 16 and 17 October 2026. No more policy made in silos: Asia's nicotine forum brings scientists, doctors, consumers, law enforcement specialists and policymakers to one table from across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region for two days of evidence-based discussion on tobacco harm reduction (THR) at a moment when the region's approach to nicotine policy stands sharply divided.

The timing is pointed. Eight of 11 ASEAN member states now ban e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products, with Myanmar the latest in February. Vietnam is writing its ban into law. India has ordered a crackdown on nicotine pouches. Meanwhile, the United States regulator is moving to speed up approvals for the same products.

"Asia is home to millions of adults who smoke, yet most of our region bans the products that help them quit," said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA). "AFN26 asks one question. What does the evidence say, and why are so many governments ignoring it?"

AFN26 will be held in person at the Astoria Hotel in Ortigas, Pasig City, with the full programme simulcast live and free on the conference website for virtual attendees worldwide. The forum is organised and hosted by the Harm Reduction Alliance of the Philippines (HARAP), The Vapers Philippines, the Malaysia Society for Harm Reduction, and the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA ).

A Region at a Turning Point

The forum opens with a scene-setting keynote, The State of THR in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, charting the progress made, the challenges ahead, and the urgency of the moment across APMEA.

The keynote lands against a backdrop of accelerating, and increasingly divergent, regional policy activity. Eight of eleven ASEAN member states have now banned e-cigarettes or heated tobacco products outright, with Myanmar the most recent in February 2026. Against this, the organisers have launched the Asia-Pacific Declaration, a formal call on health ministers across the region to legalise safer nicotine alternatives for adults who smoke.

Sessions cover real-world outcomes, consumers and the WHO tobacco treaty, and illicit trade. A press conference and media briefings will be held on the morning of Day Two.

The Asia-Pacific Declaration

A centrepiece of the forum is the Asia-Pacific Declaration. Launched in September, it calls on health ministers across the WHO South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions to legalise safer nicotine alternatives for adults who smoke. It will be tabled on Day One, setting out a regional roadmap for reform.

Speakers

Eighteen speakers from 12 countries are confirmed, including Professor Marewa Glover (New Zealand), Dr Alex Wodak (Australia), Dr Hiroya Kumamaru (Japan), Professor Tikki Pangestu (Indonesia), Michael Ellis (UK), Professor Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh (Malaysia), Professor Dr Rohan Savio Sequeira (India), Asa Saligupta (Thailand), Ron Christian Sison (Philippines), Professor Young-Bum Park (South Korea), Professor Jay Jazul (Philippines), Dr Lorenzo Mata (Philippines), Jagannath (Jaggi) Sarangapani (India), Heneage Mitchell (Thailand), Sairah Salim-Sartoni (UK/Pakistan), Clarisse Virgino Adriatico (Philippines), and Nancy Loucas (New Zealand), with Gabriel Oke (Nigeria/UK) as the Master of Ceremonies.

"AFN26 puts our own data, case studies and experiences in front of the people who set the rules," said Clarisse Virgino, CAPHRA's Philippines representative. "The Declaration gives that a formal regional voice. A forum only matters if it changes what happens next in policy rooms."

How to Attend

AFN26 is free to attend, in person or virtually. Seating on site in Manila is capped at 60 and registration closes 10 October 2026. Registered in-person attendees receive a QR code for on-site check-in. Those unable to travel can register as virtual attendees to receive the livestream link, with recordings available afterward on the CAPHRA Youtube channel.

Media Contact:

N.E. Loucas

Executive Coordinator CAPHRA

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