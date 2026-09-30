Coronary Artery Disease Clinical Trial Space Intensifies With 20+ Companies In Active Development Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|YN001
|Beijing Inno Medicine Co., Ltd.
|II
|CD44 antigen inhibitors; HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors
|IV infusion
|XC001
|Xylocor Therapeutics
|II
|Vascular endothelial growth factor replacements
|Injection
|SRSD107
|Sirius Therapeutics
|II
|Factor XI expression inhibitors
|SC
|Orticumab
|Abcentra
|II
|Anti-oxLDL
|IV
|HeXell-2020
|Hexun Biosciences
|I/II
|Cell replacements
|IV
|RO7763505
|Roche
|I
|Undefined mechanism
|Oral
Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Consulting and Competitive Intelligence, said that the CAD treatment landscape is evolving with increasing focus on addressing residual cardiovascular risk beyond conventional lipid-lowering and antithrombotic therapies. Emerging approaches targeting Lp(a), inflammation, plaque progression, and thrombosis are expected to expand treatment options for high-risk patients. The growing development of long-acting and genetically targeted therapies may further transform CAD management by enabling more durable risk reduction.
Recent Developments in Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Space
- In July 2026, Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB announced positive results from a Phase IIa study evaluating vortosiran (RBD4059), an siRNA therapy targeting coagulation Factor XI (FXI), in patients with chronic coronary artery disease (CAD). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study demonstrated that vortosiran was generally well tolerated and achieved profound, dose-dependent, and sustained suppression of FXI activity in patients receiving standard-of-care aspirin treatment. In May 2026, Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB announced the submission of a Phase II clinical trial application to the European Medicines Agency for RBD1119, an siRNA-based therapeutic being developed for the treatment of coronary artery disease. The submission marked an advancement of Ribo's oligonucleotide-based therapeutic pipeline targeting thromboembolic and cardiovascular diseases. n March 2026, Sirius Therapeutics announced that the first patient had been dosed in a Phase II clinical trial of SRSD107, a next-generation, long-acting Factor XI (FXI)-targeting siRNA, in patients with chronic coronary and/or peripheral arterial disease. SRSD107 is being co-developed by Sirius Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics as a potential treatment for cardiovascular and clotting-related diseases. In January 2025, XyloCor Therapeutics announced a USD 67.5 million Series B financing to advance the clinical development of XC001 (encoberminogene rezmadenovec), an investigational gene therapy for refractory angina associated with advanced coronary artery disease. The financing was intended to support a randomized, double-blind Phase IIb EXACT-2 trial evaluating XC001 through endocardial administration, as well as a separate Phase II trial evaluating XC001 as an adjunctive treatment to coronary artery bypass graft surgery. In August 2025, Abcentra LLC announced that the first patient had been dosed in the Phase IIb FORTIFY trial evaluating orticumab in patients with a history of type 1 myocardial infarction and elevated coronary inflammation. Orticumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting oxidized LDL, and the company is developing it for secondary prevention of cardiac events following acute coronary syndrome.
Scope of the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: CD44 antigen inhibitors, HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors, Gene transference, Vascular endothelial growth factor replacements, Factor XI expression inhibitors, Immunomodulators, LDL receptor antagonists, RNA interference, Cell replacements, and others Key Coronary Artery Disease Companies: Beijing Inno Medicine Co., Ltd., Hexun Biosciences, XyloCor Therapeutics, Inc., Sirius Therapeutics, Abcentra, Roche, Verve Therapeutics, Inc., Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Amgen, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Therapies: YN001, HeXell-2020, XC001, SRSD107, Orticumab, RO7763505, VERVE-102, RBD1119, RBD4059, Evolocumab, Selatogrel, and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Coronary Artery Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
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