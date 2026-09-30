New York, USA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coronary Artery Disease Clinical Trial Space Intensifies with 20+ Companies in Active Development | DelveInsight

The coronary artery disease clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 20+ pipeline Coronary Artery Disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's 'Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for Coronary Artery Disease across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the Coronary Artery Disease domain.

Coronary Artery Disease Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's Coronary Artery Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline Coronary Artery Disease drugs.

Key Coronary Artery Disease companies, such as Beijing Inno Medicine Co., Ltd., Hexun Biosciences, XyloCor Therapeutics, Inc., Sirius Therapeutics, Abcentra, Roche, Verve Therapeutics, Inc., Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Amgen, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others, are evaluating new Coronary Artery Disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline Coronary Artery Disease therapies, such as YN001, HeXell-2020, XC001, SRSD107, Orticumab, RO7763505, VERVE-102, RBD1119, RBD4059, Evolocumab, Selatogrel, and others, are in different phases of Coronary Artery Disease clinical trials.

Approximately 4+ Coronary Artery Disease drugs are in the late stages of development. Notable MoAs in Coronary Artery Disease clinical trials include CD44 antigen inhibitors, HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor replacements, Factor XI expression inhibitors, Anti-oxLDL, Cell replacements, and others.

What is Coronary Artery Disease?

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is a common type of heart disease that occurs when the coronary arteries become narrowed or blocked, primarily due to the buildup of fatty deposits called plaque. This process, known as atherosclerosis, can restrict blood flow and reduce the supply of oxygen to the heart muscle. CAD may develop gradually and can cause symptoms such as chest pain or pressure (angina), shortness of breath, fatigue, and reduced exercise tolerance. In severe cases, complete blockage of a coronary artery can lead to a heart attack. Major risk factors include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, and a family history of cardiovascular disease.









A snapshot of the Pipeline Coronary Artery Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA YN001 Beijing Inno Medicine Co., Ltd. II CD44 antigen inhibitors; HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors IV infusion XC001 Xylocor Therapeutics II Vascular endothelial growth factor replacements Injection SRSD107 Sirius Therapeutics II Factor XI expression inhibitors SC Orticumab Abcentra II Anti-oxLDL IV HeXell-2020 Hexun Biosciences I/II Cell replacements IV RO7763505 Roche I Undefined mechanism Oral

Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Consulting and Competitive Intelligence, said that the CAD treatment landscape is evolving with increasing focus on addressing residual cardiovascular risk beyond conventional lipid-lowering and antithrombotic therapies. Emerging approaches targeting Lp(a), inflammation, plaque progression, and thrombosis are expected to expand treatment options for high-risk patients. The growing development of long-acting and genetically targeted therapies may further transform CAD management by enabling more durable risk reduction.

Recent Developments in Coronary Artery Disease Treatment Space



In July 2026, Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB announced positive results from a Phase IIa study evaluating vortosiran (RBD4059), an siRNA therapy targeting coagulation Factor XI (FXI), in patients with chronic coronary artery disease (CAD). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study demonstrated that vortosiran was generally well tolerated and achieved profound, dose-dependent, and sustained suppression of FXI activity in patients receiving standard-of-care aspirin treatment.

In May 2026, Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB announced the submission of a Phase II clinical trial application to the European Medicines Agency for RBD1119, an siRNA-based therapeutic being developed for the treatment of coronary artery disease. The submission marked an advancement of Ribo's oligonucleotide-based therapeutic pipeline targeting thromboembolic and cardiovascular diseases.

n March 2026, Sirius Therapeutics announced that the first patient had been dosed in a Phase II clinical trial of SRSD107, a next-generation, long-acting Factor XI (FXI)-targeting siRNA, in patients with chronic coronary and/or peripheral arterial disease. SRSD107 is being co-developed by Sirius Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics as a potential treatment for cardiovascular and clotting-related diseases.

In January 2025, XyloCor Therapeutics announced a USD 67.5 million Series B financing to advance the clinical development of XC001 (encoberminogene rezmadenovec), an investigational gene therapy for refractory angina associated with advanced coronary artery disease. The financing was intended to support a randomized, double-blind Phase IIb EXACT-2 trial evaluating XC001 through endocardial administration, as well as a separate Phase II trial evaluating XC001 as an adjunctive treatment to coronary artery bypass graft surgery. In August 2025, Abcentra LLC announced that the first patient had been dosed in the Phase IIb FORTIFY trial evaluating orticumab in patients with a history of type 1 myocardial infarction and elevated coronary inflammation. Orticumab is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting oxidized LDL, and the company is developing it for secondary prevention of cardiac events following acute coronary syndrome.

Scope of the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: CD44 antigen inhibitors, HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors, Gene transference, Vascular endothelial growth factor replacements, Factor XI expression inhibitors, Immunomodulators, LDL receptor antagonists, RNA interference, Cell replacements, and others

Key Coronary Artery Disease Companies: Beijing Inno Medicine Co., Ltd., Hexun Biosciences, XyloCor Therapeutics, Inc., Sirius Therapeutics, Abcentra, Roche, Verve Therapeutics, Inc., Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Amgen, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Therapies: YN001, HeXell-2020, XC001, SRSD107, Orticumab, RO7763505, VERVE-102, RBD1119, RBD4059, Evolocumab, Selatogrel, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Coronary Artery Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Coronary Artery Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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