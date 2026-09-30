Construction Begins On East Texas Girl Scout Dreamlab Powered By The Moody Foundation

The East Texas Girl Scout DreamLab Powered by The Moody Foundation will feature a "Freedom Climber" for fun and physical wellness.

Innovative new Tyler destination will give girls and families hands-on opportunities to create, explore and discover

- Jennifer K. Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast TexasTYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Construction is officially underway on the East Texas Girl Scout DreamLab powered by The Moody Foundation, an innovative new space coming to Tyler that will give girls opportunities to explore their interests, build new skills and dream big through hands-on experiences.Anticipated to open to the public on February 20, 2027, the East Texas Girl Scout DreamLab will serve as a dynamic destination for Girl Scouts and families throughout the community, with interactive spaces designed to encourage creativity, curiosity, confidence and connection.“Opening a DreamLab in Tyler means girls across East Texas will have a place built and designed specifically for them – a place where they can explore, build leadership skills, discover careers they may never have imagined, and, most importantly, see themselves as capable of doing extraordinary things,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.“This DreamLab is more than a building; it is an investment in the potential of every girl in this community and in the future of East Texas.”The DreamLab experience will include a podcast studio, climbing wall and a high-tech Tinker Space equipped with tools including 3-D printers and laser cutters. From experimenting with technology and engineering to developing communication skills, tackling physical challenges and expressing their creativity, girls will have opportunities to discover what excites them in an environment created specifically with them in mind.Designed for girls, by girls, the East Texas Girl Scout DreamLab incorporates girls' ideas and interests into a space where they can learn, lead, create and connect. While the DreamLab will offer opportunities for the broader East Texas community to experience the space, Girl Scoutmembers will receive first access to programs and experiences, adding a new dimension to the benefits of Girl Scout membership.The Tyler DreamLab will create a place where girls can see possibilities for themselves beyond the classroom. Whether recording their first podcast, learning how to use emerging technology, testing their strength on the climbing wall or collaborating with friends on a new idea, the space is designed to turn curiosity into real-world experiences.“Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas is incredibly grateful to The Moody Foundation for investing in the future of girls in East Texas,” Bartkowski said.“The East Texas DreamLab, powered by The Moody Foundation, is a powerful statement to this community that every girl matters, her dreams matter, and her future is worth investing in.”Construction will continue throughout the coming months, with additional details announced soon regarding programs, events and opportunities to experience the DreamLab. The DreamLab is anticipated to celebrate its public Grand Opening on Saturday, February 20, 2027, in Tyler.We Are Girl ScoutsGirl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) serves girls and volunteers across 32 counties, helping young leaders discover their strengths and take on new challenges. Whether exploring nature, advocating for their communities, or building lifelong friendships, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds can be unapologetically themselves. In 2018, GSNETX opened the first STEM Center of Excellence in the Girl Scout Movement, transforming the STEM pipeline and elevating girls' voices in a fast‐growing sector of the U.S. economy. In 2025 and 2026, GSNETX opened the first two Girl Scout DreamLabs in Texas-modern, creative spaces for exploration, collaboration, and community. GSNETX has been honored with the Dallas Business Journal Outstanding Directors Award and the Luminary Award from SMU's Simmons School.

Kim Lyle

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

+1 9723492448

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Construction Begins on East Texas Girl Scout DreamLab Powered by The Moody Foundation News Provided By Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas September 30, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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