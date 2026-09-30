LANG REALTY AND LANG MANAGEMENT GO PINK FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Lang Realty and Lang Management team members at the 2025 American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Companies to Support American Cancer Society Making Strides Walks Across South Florida This October

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lang Realty is once again turning its offices and outreach efforts pink this October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, sister company Lang Management is joining the effort as well, with team members participating alongside Lang Realty agents in the Palm Beach Making Strides walk. From fundraising walks to office-wide décor, flyers, and donation programs, the companies are committed to raising awareness and vital funds for breast cancer programs across South Florida.

“Breast cancer touches so many lives, including those of our own team members, families, and clients,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.“Every October, our company unites behind this cause to raise awareness and provide tangible support for those impacted.”

Walk Teams Led by Lang Agents

Lang Realty will participate in two American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks:

●Palm Beach Team – Led by Heather Wilton, Lang Realty + Lang Management

Palm Beach Team registration and donation page

●Treasure Coast Team – Led by Eydie Lopez, Lang Realty

Donate to The Pink Path with Lang Realty

Both team leaders will be actively spreading the word, recruiting walkers, and encouraging donations throughout October.

In-Office and Online Awareness

●Pink Décor: Lang Realty and Lang Management offices will be decorated with pink-themed items, including pens, candies, banners, wristbands, and lapel pins.

●Flyers: Flyers to register for the walks or donate will be displayed in offices and shared with clients and agents.

●Website Updates: Beginning October 1, elements of the Lang Realty website will turn pink in honor of the cause. Flyers and donation links will also be added to the Lang Cares homepage at LangCares.



Donation Commitment

Lang Realty agents will donate $10 from each closing throughout October, with the company matching those contributions to double the impact. Lang Management offices will also serve as a donation collection point throughout the month, accepting contributions from staff, residents, and the community.

How to Get Involved

Community members can register to walk, donate, or learn more by visiting the team links above.

About Lang Realty

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation into a cornerstone of South Florida real estate. With more than 300 dedicated agents across offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, visit .

About Lang Management

Lang Management is Lang Realty's affiliated property management company, providing community and condominium association management to communities across South Florida's Gold Coast, from the Hillsborough Mile north to Port St. Lucie. Based in Boca Raton, Lang Management has spent more than four decades building long-term relationships with the communities and employees it serves. For more information, visit .

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Hillary Reynolds

Polin PR

+ +1 954-815-1186

email us here

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LANG REALTY AND LANG MANAGEMENT GO PINK FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH News Provided By Polin PR September 30, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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