Celebrate 50 Years Of Trail Stewardship: American Hiking Society And Reuben's Brews Partner For Gratituesday

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American Hiking Society proud to partner with Reuben's Brews in Seattle, Washington for a special 50th Birthday Gratituesday event.

- Grace RobbingsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrate 50 Years of Trail Stewardship: American Hiking Society and Reuben's Brews Partner for 50th Birthday GratituesdaySeattle, WA - September 30, 2026 - American Hiking Society (AHS), the national voice for America's hiking community, is proud to partner with Reuben's Brews for a special 50th Birthday Gratituesday fundraising event. Coming right after AHS's official 50th anniversary on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the celebration will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Reuben's Brews Ballard Taproom, located at 5010 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107.Guests are invited to raise a pint in honor of fifty years of trail protection, community building, and outdoor advocacy. For every pint sold during the event, Reuben's Brews will donate $1 to American Hiking Society. These proceeds directly support AHS's mission to protect and maintain America's hiking trails and natural spaces, helping fund volunteer programs, trail maintenance, and advocacy efforts nationwide.AHS: 50 Years of Trail Advocacy and StewardshipFounded in 1976, American Hiking Society is the only national nonprofit dedicated to preserving foot trails and the hiking experience. Through nationwide programs like Volunteer Vacations, Alternative Breaks, and National Trails Day, AHS mobilizes tens of thousands of volunteers annually to maintain trails and promote outdoor access for everyone. Year-round and through its annual advocacy event, Hike the Hill, AHS champions public lands policy and collaborates with federal agencies and Congress to secure funding and stewardship for trails across the country.“For 50 years, American Hiking Society has brought people together to protect the trails and outdoor places we all love,” said Jessica Reid, Executive Director of AHS.“This fundraising event at Reuben's Brews is a great example of that spirit in action, bringing people together, building community, and turning our shared love of the outdoors into the support needed to preserve our trails for the next 50 years.”Reuben's Brews: Brewing Community and PurposeReuben's Brews, a family-owned brewery in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, is known for its award-winning beers and deep commitment to community support. Their Gratituesday program supports local nonprofits by donating proceeds from pint sales and providing a welcoming venue for organizations to connect with the public.“We're thrilled to host American Hiking Society for this special Gratituesday celebration. Their work aligns perfectly with our values of sustainability, community connection, and active involvement,” said Grace Robbings, co-founder of Reuben's Brews and the Reuben's Brews Foundation.Event DetailsEvent: Reuben's Brews Gratituesday: American Hiking Society's 50th Birthday CelebrationDate: Tuesday, October 20, 2026Time: 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM (celebration time)Location: Reuben's Brews – Ballard Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107)Admission: Free and open to the publicRegistration: Public Event Page - Celebrate 50 years of AHS with Gratituesday at Reuben's BrewsBeneficiary: American Hiking Society (501c(3), Tax ID: 51-0211993) americanhikingAttendees will have the opportunity to meet AHS representatives, learn about trail stewardship, and enjoy Reuben's signature brews while supporting 50 years of keeping America's trails open, safe, and accessible.Join the CelebrationWhether you are a seasoned backpacker, a weekend trail explorer, or someone who loves the outdoors, this event is a chance to give back to the trails that give us so much. Come celebrate 50 years of impact with us, share your favorite hiking stories, and support the next 50 years of trail advocacy.Learn More About:American Hiking SocietyReuben's Brews GratituesdayEvent Page for Reuben's Brews Gratituesday: American Hiking Society's 50th Birthday CelebrationAHS Media Contact:Jessica ReidAmerican Hiking Society, Executive Director...AHS Board Contact:Jacob CampAmerican Hiking Society, Board of Directors...Reuben's Brews Gratituesday Contact:Liz PfeiferReuben's Brews, Gratituesday Director...Grace RobbingsReuben's Brews, Co-Founder...

Jessica Reid

American Hiking Society

+1 301-565-6704

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Celebrate 50 Years of Trail Stewardship: American Hiking Society and Reuben's Brews Partner for Gratituesday News Provided By American Hiking Society September 30, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



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