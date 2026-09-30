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Lazarus Alliance Calls for Evidence-Based File-Sharing Security After Pentagon Personnel Data Breach Disclosure

Organizations handling high-value identity data should test access, encryption, patching, logging, and incident-response controls as an integrated system.

- Michael Peters, CEO & Founder, Lazarus AllianceSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reports published September 24 through September 29 say a vulnerability in a Defense Manpower Data Center file-sharing system allowed unauthorized users to access files containing unencrypted personally identifiable information. Federal News Network and MeriTalk, citing Pentagon officials, reported that more than three million people were affected, including approximately 2.76 million living individuals and 294,000 deceased individuals. The information varied by person and could include names, contact information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and military occupational data.The reporting states that the unauthorized access occurred between October 2025 and July 2026, that the vulnerability was discovered and remediated on July 16, and that the department had no indication the information had been misused. Those qualifications matter. The public record available for this draft does not identify the actor, establish that every data category was exposed for every affected person, or explain the full technical root cause.For organizations that hold personnel, customer, patient, or contractor identity data, the practical issue is whether file-sharing controls can be demonstrated under scrutiny. A defensible control record should connect an accurate system and data inventory to least-privilege access, encryption decisions, secure configuration, vendor and remote-access governance, patch management, logging, alerting, and tested incident escalation. Each control should have an owner, retained evidence, a review cadence, and a documented path for exceptions.Long-lived identity data deserves particular attention because a password reset cannot change a Social Security number, date of birth, or historical employment attribute. Risk assessments should therefore consider the durability and aggregation value of the information, not only the immediate probability of fraud. Validation activities should also examine whether monitoring can distinguish routine administrative access from unusual bulk access and whether logs are retained long enough to support an investigation.Lazarus Alliance's relevance to this issue is practical and evidence-centered. Its risk assessment and management, privacy audit and compliance, vulnerability and penetration testing, policies and governance, and Cybervisoradvisory services can help organizations evaluate whether documented controls match system reality. For programs using NIST SP 800-53 or related frameworks, the event also offers a useful prompt to review control implementation across access control, audit and accountability, configuration management, incident response, media protection, system and information integrity, and protection of personally identifiable information.“This incident is a reminder that sensitive data protection is not a collection of disconnected safeguards. Leaders need a traceable chain from data inventory and system scope to access decisions, configuration evidence, monitoring, testing, and response. The question is not whether a control appears in a policy; it is whether the organization can show that the control operated when it mattered.” - Michael Peters, CEO & Founder, Lazarus AllianceOrganizations should validate the facts and obligations that apply to their own systems with qualified technical, privacy, compliance, and legal professionals. This draft does not provide legal advice and does not imply that any particular framework would have prevented the reported incident.ABOUT LAZARUS ALLIANCELazarus Alliance is a veteran-owned global provider of Proactive Cybersecurity, specializing in cybersecurity audit and compliance, risk assessment and management, privacy audit and compliance, vulnerability and penetration testing, and IT policies and governance. Founded in 2000, the firm helps organizations attain, maintain, and demonstrate information security and compliance excellence across complex regulatory environments.Lazarus Alliance is an authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), an A2LA-accredited FedRAMP Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), and a PCI DSS Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Lazarus Alliance serves organizations ranging from startups to multinational enterprises with cybersecurity, privacy, risk, governance, and compliance expertise.

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Lazarus Alliance Calls for Evidence-Based File-Sharing Security After Pentagon Personnel Data Breach Disclosure News Provided By Continuum GRC, Inc. September 30, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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