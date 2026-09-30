Bengal: Woman's Mysterious Death At In-Laws' House, Husband Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) A young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws' house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the police said on Wednesday.

The husband has been detained following the incident.

According to the police, the woman's mother went to the daughter's in-laws' house on Tuesday night and found her dead body. The incident took place in the Barasat police station area of ​​North 24 Parganas.

The deceased's family claimed that the son-in-law had married twice before. After the woman learnt about the previous marriages, he started torturing her. Based on the complaint, the police have taken the deceased's husband to the police station and started questioning him.

The deceased, identified as Riya Debnath, is a resident of the Dum Dum area in North 24 Parganas district. She was an employee of a private organisation. Through that source, she met a young man named Prosenjit Basu from Shalbagan in Barasat. They got married three months ago. They settled in Shalbagan adjacent to Taki Road.

Riya's family claimed that tension started between the couple on Tuesday night. After learning about the conflict in the daughter's family, Riya's mother went from Dum Dum to Shalbagan's house. But when she reached there, she saw her daughter lying on the bed wrapped in a veil. She alleged that her son-in-law had been beating her while drunk since the marriage. He had married twice before. They came to know about it later. Based on her complaint, the police detained the son-in-law.

On Wednesday, the body of the deceased was sent to Barasat Hospital for autopsy. However, the deceased's mother demanded that the autopsy be done at the RGI Kar Medical College and Hospital instead of Barasat Hospital. She had an argument with the police on the hospital premises regarding this.

It is still unclear whether Rhea committed suicide or was murdered. Investigators are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of death.