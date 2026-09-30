Kerala: Violence Escalates As Youth Wings Of Three Fronts Take To Streets

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (IANS) Political tensions in the state capital escalated sharply on Wednesday night, with youth and student wings of the three major political formations taking to the streets as clashes and retaliatory attacks continued at several locations.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

In a late-night development, Youth Congress and KSU workers came face-to-face with activists of the CPI(M)'s student organisation, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), near the University hostel in the city.

Police subsequently resorted to a lathi charge against SFI activists inside the University hostel.

The confrontation turned into a free-for-all, with workers of rival student organisations allegedly damaging posters and banners put up by each other's groups.

Police struggled to contain the situation.

Police deployed a large contingent near the hostel, where SFI activists had gathered.

Police personnel repeatedly chased away KSU and Youth Congress workers from the front of the hostel in an effort to prevent the confrontation from escalating further.

The developments came hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Morcha workers stopped Local Self-Government Minister K.M. Shaji at Van Rose Junction near Palayam.

The protesters surrounded the minister's vehicle and forced him to get out.

Shaji then got into an autorickshaw to leave the area, but the protesters stopped that vehicle as well.

The minister eventually got out and walked away with his security personnel.

The incident has raised serious questions over the minister's security arrangements, as he did not have a pilot or escort vehicle accompanying him.

The confrontation involving Shaji was part of a larger escalation between Congress and BJP workers in the capital.

The immediate trigger for the latest political tension was the black-flag protest by Youth Congress workers against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kollam last week.

The BJP and its affiliated organisations subsequently launched retaliatory black-flag protests against ministers in different parts of the state.

The violence later spread to the capital, with clashes between Congress and BJP workers reported at several locations.

The vehicle of senior BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas was attacked at Neyyattinkara, while BJP district leader Mukkampalamoodu Biju was also attacked.

The Thiruvananthapuram DCC office was attacked with stones, damaging its front glass panes.

The Congress mandalam committee office at Anavoor in Neyyattinkara was later set on fire and completely gutted.

Police have taken a BJP worker into custody in connection with the Anavoor incident.

With the SFI now confronting KSU and Youth Congress workers, the feeder organisations of the three major political fronts are effectively out on the streets, adding to the challenge facing the police in preventing the situation from spreading further.

Police have maintained a heavy presence in the capital, particularly around political party offices, major junctions and the University area.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan condemned the attacks on Congress offices and warned against attempts to disturb law and order in the state.

He said those responsible would face the law.

KPCC President Sunny Joseph alleged that the attacks were part of a BJP-backed attempt to divert attention from other political issues.