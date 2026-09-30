G20 Mobilises $470 Million To Fight Ebola

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 30 (IANS) G20 nations and other major donors have pledged more than $470 million in new funding to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, pushing total global commitments beyond $2 billion since the outbreak began in May, the United States said on Wednesday.

The commitments were announced at a G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting convened by the United States to accelerate international action against the outbreak.

The United States, which holds the G20 presidency, also invited major health and humanitarian donors outside the grouping, including Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The Africa CDC, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the Pandemic Fund, UNICEF and the World Bank were among the organisations participating.

The G20 chair's statement warned that the outbreak presents unusual difficulties because it is centered in an isolated, conflict-affected area. It also said existing medical tools are not fully effective against the strain involved.

"We commend the health care workers, volunteers, and local communities battling this disease, which-as President Trump and other G7 Leaders recognised in June-poses unique challenges: it is centred in an isolated, conflict-affected area, and existing vaccines, diagnostics, and therapies are not fully effective against this Bundibugyo strain," the statement said.

It called for intensified operations in outbreak zones and stronger preparedness in areas considered at high risk.

The measures include contact tracing, protecting frontline responders, increasing bed capacity, deploying new diagnostics, and investing in vaccine development.

"This disease can be defeated, as shown by the successful end of Uganda's outbreak in August," the statement said.

The United States announced an additional $267 million in health and humanitarian assistance, taking direct US government assistance for the Ebola response to $887 million.

The new funding will support Ebola treatment units, wider health services, safe and dignified burial teams and large-scale procurement of personal protective equipment. It will also fund expanded disease surveillance and contact tracing through local implementers.

Washington said it had separately mobilised $350 million in broader humanitarian assistance to the region this year through its global partnership with OCHA.

Several G20 members announced additional contributions.

The United Kingdom unveiled a new $67.5 million package, bringing its total support to $105.6 million. The funding is intended to strengthen disease surveillance, support frontline health workers and expand access to treatment.

Germany pledged an additional $24.8 million, taking its total contribution to $30.7 million. The money will support laboratories, treatment capacity, health worker training, health care and risk communication.

South Korea announced $18 million through global health partners to improve access to vaccines, therapeutics and other medical countermeasures.

France pledged $16 million, bringing its total contribution to $34 million, while Italy announced $11.3 million. Italy's funding will support clinical trials of new vaccines, essential medical supplies and prevention efforts.

The UAE announced $10 million. Japan pledged another $5 million in emergency grant aid, taking its overall support to nearly $12.4 million. Australia announced $3.5 million.

The World Bank announced another $90 million, including $80 million from its Crisis Response Window and $10 million from the Global Financing Facility to protect essential health services. l