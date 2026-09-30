'Feel Respected': Farmers After Centre Approves Increase In MSP For Rabi Crops (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Farmers, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the Central government after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for six major Rabi crops for the 2027-28 marketing season.

The decision comes as a major relief for farmers across the country.

Speaking to IANS, a farmer, Rambilas, said: "The government has done a really good thing for the farmers...we are extremely thankful."

Another farmer added: "The government should keep encouraging farmers like this...it is a welcome step as the farmers will also feel respected with this."

The government has announced the highest increase in MSP for safflower at Rs 675 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 413 per quintal.

For lentil (Masur), barley, gram, and wheat, the increase is Rs 390 per quintal, Rs 136 per quintal, Rs 83 per quintal, and Rs 25 per quintal, respectively, according to an official statement.

The government increased the MSP of Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2027-28 to ensure remunerative prices for growers.

The statement further said that the increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2027-28 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement to fix the MSP at least 1.5 times the All-India weighted average Cost of Production.

In recent years, the government has promoted the cultivation of crops other than cereals, such as pulses and oilseeds, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.

Given that cultivation costs are constantly rising, farmers say the extent of relief provided by the current MSP hike will depend on the price at which their crops are procured and the volume of procurement.

At the same time, farmers are also grateful for other schemes launched by the Central Government.

Efforts are being made to assist at various levels through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (financial aid), the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance), and other agriculture-related schemes.