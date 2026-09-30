Rajasthan: Medicines Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized From Dry Well

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) In a major operation, the Drug Control Department seized medicines worth approximately Rs 5 crore from a dry well in Khatnawali village of Bayana tehsil in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore said officials took action after receiving a tip-off. A team of Drug Control Officers, led by the Assistant Drug Controller, Bharatpur, carried out the operation with help from local police and villagers.

During the search, the team recovered about 274 cartons of medicines from the dry well and seized them under prescribed regulations.

According to officials, the estimated market value of the recovered medicines is around Rs 5 crore.

Rathore said the stock primarily comprised medicines used to treat heart disease, diabetes and allergies. The recovered drugs included Losar-50, Janumet, Ketorol-M, Allegra-M and Jalra.

Drug Control Commissioner Avichal Chaturvedi said that concealing such a large quantity of medicines in a dry well appeared, prima facie, to be a serious and suspicious matter.

He said a detailed investigation was underway to verify the authenticity and quality of the medicines, along with their batch numbers, manufacturing and expiry dates, source and complete supply chain, beginning with the manufacturer.

The department is also investigating whether expired medicines were illicitly removed or stolen from a manufacturer, depot, or carrying and forwarding (C&F) agent and then concealed to alter expiry dates and reintroduce them into the market for sale.

Officials said they would establish these facts through investigation and laboratory testing.

Drug Control Officer (Bharatpur) Komudi Singh collected 10 samples from the site for quality testing.

Authorities have seized the recovered medicines and initiated further legal proceedings.

Authorities are also taking steps to register an FIR against the persons involved.

Drug Controller Ajay Phatak said that, given the seriousness of the matter, a detailed investigation is underway covering the manufacturer, the supply chain, and the establishments concerned.

Information relating to the case has been shared with the Drug Controller, Uttar Pradesh, the Drug Inspector, Agra, and the respective pharmaceutical manufacturers.

As part of the follow-up action, officials also seized related medicines in Agra and registered an FIR against the persons involved at Malpura Police Station in Agra.

The Drug Control Department is obtaining records relating to the distribution and supply of the recovered medicines and carrying out batch-wise verification at the manufacturer level.

Officials said that if the investigation establishes that the medicines are spurious, adulterated, tampered with or intended for illegal sale, strict action will be taken under the relevant legal provisions.