SC Rules Out Total Ban On Firecrackers, Says No 24-Hour Bursting Either

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled out a complete ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali, while making it clear that unrestricted bursting of crackers throughout the day would also not be permitted.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale said the apex court would have to strike a balance between religious sentiments associated with Diwali and concerns relating to air pollution and its impact on children, elderly persons and those suffering from illnesses. "Neither we are going to agree with you for total ban. Nor are we going to allow them to do it 24 hours. A total ban will have some sentimental effect, number one. Number two, allowing them throughout the day will have a huge impact on every other living being, including old people, sick people and the children. We need to find a solution whereby we can give specified time, and we can specify what are the crackers to be used," the Justice Sundresh-led Bench observed.

The top court's observations came during the hearing of a long-pending matter concerning the use of firecrackers and their impact on the environment and public health.

The Justice Sundresh-led Bench indicated that it was inclined to permit specified categories of next-generation joint green crackers, subject to conditions relating to their manufacture, noise levels, number and size of shells and the interval between successive bursts.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati sought time till October 15 to place on record the report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) concerning the environmental impact of barium-based firecrackers.

"Outdoor testing of barium-based firecrackers is yet to be conducted. I am requesting time till October 15," ASG Bhati submitted.

The Supreme Court granted the Centre and the expert bodies time to complete the assessment of barium-based firecrackers. The issue will be considered further on October 15.

The apex court also took note of the submissions regarding the use of new-generation joint firecrackers.

The Union government had proposed permitting such crackers subject to specified restrictions, including conditions concerning the number and size of shells and the time interval between bursts.

The Supreme Court indicated that it was inclined to accept the recommendation concerning such joint firecrackers, subject to the prescribed safeguards. It further recorded that some of the issues before it overlap with those pending in the M.C. Mehta matter relating to firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

It permitted the parties to mention the issue before the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, which is hearing the M.C. Mehta case, so that the overlapping issues could, if considered appropriate, be heard together.

The Justice Sundresh-led Bench clarified that it would not pass any order on the Delhi-NCR issue at this stage, while other applications, including those seeking a ban on the manufacture and sale of firecrackers, would be taken up for hearing.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 15.

In October 2025, the apex court had allowed the limited sale and use of NEERI-approved green crackers in Delhi and adjoining NCR areas during Diwali, subject to strict conditions. It had restricted the bursting of crackers to specified hours and directed enforcement agencies to ensure that only permitted products carrying prescribed QR codes were sold.

The top court had also directed that crackers containing barium or those not approved as green crackers by NEERI would not be permitted, while prohibiting the sale and purchase of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms.

The CPCB and State Pollution Control Boards were also directed to monitor air, water and soil quality during the festive period and place their reports before the Supreme Court.