Shaan's Top 20 Superhit Songs Birthday Special Tanha Dil Tabha Safar, Chaand Sifarish & More

Shaan is one of Bollywood's most beloved playback singers, known for his smooth voice, romantic melodies and songs that became the soundtrack of an entire generation. From youthful classics like 'Woh Pehli Baar' and 'Tanha Dil' to unforgettable Bollywood favourites like 'Chaand Sifarish', 'Jab Se Tere Naina' and 'Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh', Shaan has delivered some of Hindi cinema's most memorable songs. With his distinctive voice and effortless style, Shaan has created music that continues to evoke romance, friendship, nostalgia and countless memories. So, on Shaan's birthday, let's count down the Top 20 Superhit Songs from the singer's incredible musical journey! 00:00 - Shaan's Musical Journey Begins 00:35 - Top 20 Superhit Songs Countdown 03:45 - Shaan's Most Loved Bollywood Classics

MENAFN30092026007385015968ID1111740701