(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Paris, September 30, 2026 at 5:30 p.m.

Half-Year Results HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

2026 Half-Year Results

A weaker first half of 2026, but solid operational and financial fundamentals Long-term growth and profitability targets reaffirmed

€ thousand H1 2026 H1 2025 Revenue 116 706 118 532 Gross Profit 42 999 45 895 Personnel expenses

Operating expenses

Lease expenses (IFRS 16) -33 195

-10 627

-1 962 -33 595

-8 676

-1 930 Operating income -2 786 1 694 Share in net income of associates

Financial result

Income tax -75

-807

-25 -21

-1 264

-186 Net income -3 694 223 Net income – Group share -3 736 -109

HOPSCOTCH (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a leading player in digital, public relations and events, today reports its 2026 half-year results.

A weaker first half of 2026, but solid fundamentals

In the first half of 2026, the Group generated revenue of €116.7 million, broadly in line with the previous year. Half-year gross profit amounted to €43.0 million, down 6.3% compared with the first half of 2025.

This decline reflects an unfavorable global economic environment, primarily affecting international activities: the discontinuation of operations in the Gulf countries, international trade with countries such as the United States and China, as well as a high comparison base resulting from strong activity in Japan last year related to the Osaka World Expo. These factors explain the temporary slowdown in activity during the first half of the year.

In France, the Group recorded stable performance across its core businesses.

The Group continues to benefit from the unique complementarity of its businesses – Events, Digital, PR and Influence – its proprietary international network, and its positioning, which fosters innovation.

Consolidated H1 2026 results

Consolidated current operating income amounted to a loss of €2.787 million, down €3.522 million compared with the first half of 2025. Half of this decline is attributable to the lower level of activity, partially offset by savings in direct operating costs. The other half reflects purely accounting items that had an unfavorable impact compared with the previous year, such as provisions and the decrease in other operating income.



Personnel expenses amounted to €33.195 million, representing an apparent decrease of 1.2%, or 3% excluding the technical accounting cost related to the free share award granted during the half-year;

Operating expenses amounted to €9.826 million, stable compared with the previous year; Lease expenses (IFRS 16) remained unchanged at €1.962 million.



EBITDA/AL (i.e. after neutralizing the accounting impact of IFRS 16 relating to the capitalization of lease expenses) therefore amounted to a loss of €1.984 million, compared with €1.465 million in the first half of 2025.

Net depreciation and provision expense amounted to €2.558 million, including €1.962 million of depreciation on leases under IFRS 16, compared with €1.726 million in the previous year.

Consolidated current operating income for the first half of 2026 amounted to a loss of €2.787 million, compared with €735 thousand in the first half of 2025. The latter period also benefited from €960 thousand in net other operating income relating to various historical items that had become time-barred, which did not recur in 2026.

After a financial result of negative €882 thousand and corporate income tax of €25 thousand, net income for the period amounted to a loss of €3.694 million.

Financial strength confirmed by continued deleveraging

As of June 30, 2026, HOPSCOTCH Groupe had a solid financial structure, with shareholders' equity of €28.2 million, after recognizing a €1.8 million dividend in respect of 2025.

Net financial cash stood at €9.3 million, with closing cash of €31.5 million. During the half-year, the Group continued its deleveraging strategy, bringing financial debt excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities to €22.2 million, of which €9.2 million is due within one year.

Long-term growth and profitability targets reaffirmed

The second half of the year will be supported by the Paris Motor Show in early October. It should be noted that fiscal year 2025 showed a seasonal pattern weighted towards the second half, with almost 55% of annual activity generated during this period.

The Group's strength lies in the diversity of its activities, its extensive geographic footprint and its broad and diversified client base. This multidimensional diversification enables the Group to navigate an unfavorable cycle through alternative growth drivers.

Its positioning in the live experience business (Events), together with its expertise in Influence, Digital and social media, combined with a sound financial structure, enables the Group to sustainably strengthen its position in the communications market.

The current economic environment does not alter the Group's long-term ambitions.

Upcoming publication dates:



2026 full-year revenue: Thursday, February 4, 2027 2026 full-year results: Wednesday, March 31, 2027

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Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – Chief Executive Officer - Tél. 01 41 34 20 56 -...

Press contact

Jodie KNOEPFLER CONSCIENCE – Executive Board Assistant - Tél. 01 41 34 20 51 -...

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About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, driven by an entrepreneurial vision and the complementary nature of its talents and expertise.

HOPSCOTCH is a unique combination of expertise, driven by the belief that the value of a company or organization lies in the quality of its relational capital.

With more than 1,200 employees, half of whom are based internationally (40 offices across 5 continents), HOPSCOTCH covers all areas of communication: influence, events, public relations, activations, digital, internal communication, public affairs, and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH organizes its agencies around its areas of expertise:

Event: Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha.

Public Relations: Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs.

Digital and Marketing: heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio, Sublime.

Media: Hopscotch Media

Sectorial expertise: Hopscotch Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Tourism.

HOPSCOTCH has been committed to ambitious ecological and societal initiatives for over 15 years, validated by internationally recognized CSR certifications, including RSE Agences Actives, ISO 20121, and the EcoVadis Gold medal.

In 2026, HOPSCOTCH was named“Global Agency of the Year” by PRovoke Media.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €270,8 million and a gross margin of €98,8 million in 2025.

Follow us: and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram / Bluesky @HOPSCOTCHgroupe





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HOPSCOTCH_PR Half-Year Results 2026