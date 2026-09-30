Blazo Gjorev And Panteleon GS Co-Host BCIU Business Roundtable At The Yale Club In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Macedonian entrepreneur brings his country's business closer to the American market at The Yale Club during UN General Assembly week









NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazo Gjorev, a Macedonian entrepreneur who leads Gjorev Holding, a group of companies operating across the United States and North Macedonia, co-hosted a high-level business roundtable in New York together with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU). Held at the prestigious Yale Club during the week of the United Nations General Assembly, the event brought together senior American business leaders and a high-level Macedonian delegation for a direct conversation on strengthening ties between the two markets.

By co-hosting the roundtable through Panteleon GS, Blazo Gjorev created a rare setting where the top of the American business community and partners from a smaller market meet directly, in one room. Founded in 1955 as an initiative of the White House under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, BCIU is a nonpartisan organization of more than 200 leading companies, and one of the few forums where global business leaders convene at the highest level, which makes the co-hosting role of a Macedonian company all the more notable.

The role reflects more than two decades of Gjorev's work connecting the American and Macedonian markets, with operations on both sides of the Atlantic. "Being part of a conversation at this level is a privilege, not only for our companies, but for Macedonian business as a whole," said Blazo Gjorev. "Connections between these two markets are built over years, not overnight. I intend to keep building them, and to gladly share what I have learned with other Macedonian companies ready to make the same journey."

About Panteleon GS

Panteleon GS, based in Skopje, specializes in business-process outsourcing for companies operating in the U.S. market, with a focus on the transportation and logistics industry, providing support in finance, accounting, factoring, leasing, insurance, and controlling. It enables Macedonian professionals to build international careers from home while serving American companies.

About Gjorev Holding

Gjorev Holding is a private group of companies with a presence on both sides of the Atlantic, active in finance, mobility, logistics, construction, and operational services, bringing together several independent companies across the United States and North Macedonia under a shared strategic direction. Its founder is Blazo Gjorev.

Media Contact:

Ivan Dimitrov

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